'So much left to give': Paws and Claws raising funds for dog with Cushing

A 9-year-old beagle is getting another chance at life, despite having a costly medical condition.
Molly arrived at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center, 2124 13th St. in Columbus, last fall as an owner surrender, meaning her previous owners could no longer care of her.
“The first thing that the shelter folks noticed was that she seemed a little tender in her belly area. When they go to pick her up, she didn’t care much for being picked up that way,” Platte Valley Humane Society Board of Directors Member Rick Porter said.
The Platte Valley Humane Society does business as the Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center.
Porter noted that a bloated, large belly is often an indicator of Cushing syndrome, which occurs when the body is exposed too long to the hormone cortisol. It’s often caused by a benign tumor that settles on the adrenal or pituitary gland, he said.
“She was originally taken into the vet thinking maybe she had a tumor or something in her stomach,” Porter said. “They checked all that out and they said ‘no, that’s not what it is. We think she might have Cushing.’ The tests were done and that was verified.”
If left untreated, the symptoms caused by Cushing can lead to other medical issues.
“They’ll have … a voracious appetite and drink an awful lot of water, which leads to its own problems because then they’ll get to where they can’t hold their bladder as long as they could normally because they’ve drank so much water,” Porter said, adding the condition also causes fur patchiness and hind leg problems.
But Porter said Molly hasn’t let her condition get her down too much.
“So far, she’s been full of energy … when they had her down at the shelter, they would get a treat out and she’d get on her back legs and dance around for treats. It was that belly thing that was giving us the concern,” he said.
Although Molly can live a full life with Cushing syndrome, treatment can be expensive.
Porter said Molly’s medication will cost about $90 per month. The veterinarian also recommends a special test every three months to check her progress; the testing runs about $180 each time it’s conducted.
Paws and Claws is raising funds to help cover those expenses. People can donate by visiting the shelter’s website at pawsandclawsne.org/molly. Donations are made via PayPal. Additionally, checks can be mailed to Paws and Claws.
Molly has been in foster care with Platte Valley Humane Society Board President Bev Rose since the week before Christmas.
“We felt we really did need to do something to help offset those costs so that Bev didn’t have to bear the cost of that,” Porter added. “That’s why we’ve set up Molly’s fund.”
They hope that people will commit to making a monthly donation of $5 or $10, which helps ensure Molly’s medical costs will be covered for the next several years.
“Hopefully, somebody can possibly be a donor; even $5 a month (with) several people doing that adds up, or $10,” Rose said. “It’s easy to miss that money out of your account, and it’s just a donation to help a sweet dog that needs help.”
Rose noted Molly has been surrendered twice at the shelter and, coincidentally, had interacted with Molly when first brought to Paws and Claws in 2016.
Rose had been a volunteer during that time as a dog walker and had taken shelter dogs outside during obedience classes to help them socialize.
“I had actually taken Molly out and she had actually been in one of the classes… I hadn’t of remembered it until after I had looked at the records,” Rose said.
Initially, Molly’s medication dosage had to be adjusted but she is doing much better now, Rose added.
Both Porter and Rose commented on Molly’s charming personality.
“She’s a very sweet dog,” Rose said. “…I brought Molly home and within an hour, after she went and inspected the house, she crawled up on my lap.”
Rose lives on an acre of land outside of Columbus city limits. She said Molly enjoys exploring the backyard, playing in the snow and going on car rides. Rose has two other senior dogs.
Rose has offered to keep Molly permanently and said she’s left the final decision up to the Humane Society board.
Porter added they want Molly to live a full, happy life.
“A dog like Molly really deserves a chance at life and she’s got so much left to give …This community has always supported us, and this is just one more way that I hope they will,” Porter said.
