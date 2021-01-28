'So much left to give': Paws and Claws raising funds for dog with Cushing

A 9-year-old beagle is getting another chance at life, despite having a costly medical condition.

Molly arrived at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center, 2124 13th St. in Columbus, last fall as an owner surrender, meaning her previous owners could no longer care of her.

“The first thing that the shelter folks noticed was that she seemed a little tender in her belly area. When they go to pick her up, she didn’t care much for being picked up that way,” Platte Valley Humane Society Board of Directors Member Rick Porter said.

The Platte Valley Humane Society does business as the Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

Porter noted that a bloated, large belly is often an indicator of Cushing syndrome, which occurs when the body is exposed too long to the hormone cortisol. It’s often caused by a benign tumor that settles on the adrenal or pituitary gland, he said.

“She was originally taken into the vet thinking maybe she had a tumor or something in her stomach,” Porter said. “They checked all that out and they said ‘no, that’s not what it is. We think she might have Cushing.’ The tests were done and that was verified.”

If left untreated, the symptoms caused by Cushing can lead to other medical issues.