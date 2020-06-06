Social interaction

What a strange and unique time we have been living through these past few months. It is like nothing most of our population has ever experienced. We are such a social society, and have now been asked to do the opposite, isolate ourselves for our safety and others’. It is not normal to most of us and it has many of us longing for the days when we could gather in groups without worry. Our public library is a perfect example of a place created for just such a purpose. A library has been one of the places a community can come together and interact in many ways. Unfortunately, public libraries have been shut down to visitors during the pandemic. While there are still services our library can provide during this time, many people have come to realize how good we had it prior to this mess. Once we had places like our libraries taken from us, a harsh reality started settling in.
Once this is all over, people will really feel the need to find more opportunities to get together and go places where they can have that much needed human interaction. This is one of the many things a public library can provide.
As most of you know, we have been in the planning stages of designing and building a new library that would contain a community room, art gallery, and children’s museum. This could really be something our community can be proud of. People were asked about a location and keeping it downtown was the popular choice. From that same public survey, the inclusion of City Hall was selected as the most popular option for the building project. A new building that includes a library, children’s museum, art gallery, and city government offices would give the people of our community many more opportunities and spaces to meet, visit, collaborate and learn from others. I for one, am truly looking forward to the day, very soon hopefully, when we can get back to our life of being social again in many social settings in our community. I can't think of a better place to do just that, than the Columbus Public Library!
Robert Hausmann is the principal of North Park Elementary School and a member of the Columbus Public Library Board of Directors.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.