Social interaction

What a strange and unique time we have been living through these past few months. It is like nothing most of our population has ever experienced. We are such a social society, and have now been asked to do the opposite, isolate ourselves for our safety and others’. It is not normal to most of us and it has many of us longing for the days when we could gather in groups without worry. Our public library is a perfect example of a place created for just such a purpose. A library has been one of the places a community can come together and interact in many ways. Unfortunately, public libraries have been shut down to visitors during the pandemic. While there are still services our library can provide during this time, many people have come to realize how good we had it prior to this mess. Once we had places like our libraries taken from us, a harsh reality started settling in.

Once this is all over, people will really feel the need to find more opportunities to get together and go places where they can have that much needed human interaction. This is one of the many things a public library can provide.