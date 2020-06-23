Socially-distanced graduation gives closure

It seemed almost normal. Families craned to see the graduates before they crossed the track to receive their diplomas at Lakeview Community Schools. Then, a student welcomed the crowd to the socially-distanced Class of 2020 commencement.
Although prom was canceled, the final part of the year held online and the weather looked unfavorable, Lakeview pulled off an in-person graduation Sunday in an event that Principal Steve Borer said gave students a sense of finality.
“I’m very proud of our seniors. They ended their school career online. I’m just proud of how resilient they really have been during the school closure,” Borer said. “Our seniors are looking at their futures, they got college plans ahead of them. I think the added closure will be nice for the community and for our graduates and their families.”
Each student was allowed six family members who sat apart on the bleachers.
Borer, along with Superintendent Aaron Plas and Board of Education President Keith Runge, watched as the students, decked in dark blue and white, walked in a socially-distanced path along the bright blue track to music. Some students decorated their caps with one cap saying, “Don’t settle.”
Lakeview students definitely did not settle.
Former Columbus mayor and current State Sen. Mike Moser had been scheduled to speak but was unable to due to his current battle with COVID-19.
However, multiple graduates gave speeches, with one student admitting he took a few seconds to figure out his inspirational speech: “Always make sure you work hard."
Another, Ethan Goldfish Vinson, reflected on his time at Lakeview.
“Our class has put our hands through a few windows,” Goldfish Vinson said to laughter. “We may have broken windows but we also broke records. Although all of us have found our passions and talents in different places, we all come from the same roots. Lakeview.”
Goldfish Vinson ran through some inspirational quotes from teachers and broader lessons, including “find your inner Lizzo” from speech coach Amy Eisenmenger and “integrity” from Tara Dlouhy, the business teacher.
“Now, she usually told me this when asking if I could leave the school to go get coffee but I suppose it does have a bigger meaning,” Goldfish Vinson said. “It’s easy to hate, to blame, to excuse. We’ve seen it. Whether here in the halls or in the news. But it’s hard to have integrity, to trust, to love.”
Sometimes in life you have to do the hard things, Goldfish Vinson said, which is what their teacher taught them.
Goldfish Vinson praised the parents who raised the graduates and a school where people learned to find their beliefs and defend them.
The final quote, “I’m going to do great,” said by students in the most terrifying times of their lives, according to Goldfish Vinson, right before a math test. Goldfish Vinson led all the students in saying it together.
The names of the over 60 students who attended were called, and they received their diplomas.
At the end, the audience applauded loudly.
At least two pairs of teenage boys chest bumped on the walk out with the whole audience standing.
The social distancing fell by the way side as students gathered en masse to throw their caps in the air in front of the Lakeview Vikings Scoreboard. The score? 20 to 20. The time? 20:20. 2nd down, 0 to go, ball on the 20 yard line, 4th quarter.
On the gravel outside the stadium, students posed and, in at least one case, lifted each other up for photos.
Runge said he was “happy we got to do it” but wished the whole community could be there to celebrate the students.
One student, Emma Stewart, who will be going to Chadron State in the fall, ran over to two students taking a photo to join in. Families milled about and students talked.
Stewart, who noted it was a little overwhelming to be part of the class of 2020, said it was really nice to have a graduation.
“I’m glad that even with all the construction going on at school and even with COVID-19, I was still able to have a graduation ceremony and have some normalcy to this crazy year,” Stewart said. “It kind of just reminded me of High School Musical [a Disney movie]. It’s funny because we wanted a High School Musical prom but we got a High School Musical graduation.”
Carolyn Komtasoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komtasoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.