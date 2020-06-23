Socially-distanced graduation gives closure

The final quote, “I’m going to do great,” said by students in the most terrifying times of their lives, according to Goldfish Vinson, right before a math test. Goldfish Vinson led all the students in saying it together.

The names of the over 60 students who attended were called, and they received their diplomas.

At the end, the audience applauded loudly.

At least two pairs of teenage boys chest bumped on the walk out with the whole audience standing.

The social distancing fell by the way side as students gathered en masse to throw their caps in the air in front of the Lakeview Vikings Scoreboard. The score? 20 to 20. The time? 20:20. 2nd down, 0 to go, ball on the 20 yard line, 4th quarter.

On the gravel outside the stadium, students posed and, in at least one case, lifted each other up for photos.

Runge said he was “happy we got to do it” but wished the whole community could be there to celebrate the students.

One student, Emma Stewart, who will be going to Chadron State in the fall, ran over to two students taking a photo to join in. Families milled about and students talked.