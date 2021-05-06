Solar players enter field: More alternative energy options coming

At the same time, the limits keep Loup’s commercial customers from setting up solar panel arrays big enough to support industrial needs.

With the way things are now, Suess said Loup is nowhere near that limit.

But, for companies like Sun Pro Solar, the limits may represent a barrier to entry into the market.

Pisciottano said power districts have a monopoly in Nebraska. Suess argued it's not that simple.

"Wherever you go, there's only one electric utility provider for that individual, depending upon where they live. So every utility has a monopoly," Suess said.

Suess said companies like Sun Pro Solar may have a harder time selling to Loup customers because Loup's rates are so low.

"We're one of the lowest in Nebraska and one of the lowest or in the lowest 10% nationwide," Suess said.

Loup hasn't raised its rates in five years. Public power board members shape the direction of the industry in Nebraska, but ultimately they are elected officials.

"That's our job, is to keep our rates low for our customers," Suess said.