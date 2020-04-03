Soldier Valley lends hand to Columbus fire, police

Patriarch Distillers, which produces Soldier Valley Spirits, has been in operation for over six years. The business is the dream of founder and president Jeff Hadden. Hadden and his Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Rich Hagedorn, became friends decades back through mutual friends in the Army National Guard. Both are Army veterans.

Hagedorn once did business with a local Columbusite who makes hunting blinds, Jeff Mullinix. Mullinix fitted a blind for Hagedorn's boat.

The two have been friendly since then thanks to a shared love for hunting. Mullinix reached out to Hagedorn to ask if Patriarch had been in touch with Columbus fire and police and set up a delivery and drop off. Mullinix's friend Russ Strehle made the no-contact deliveries.

"When everybody's unsure about the world and what's happening in the world today, it's nice to know you've got a business that's willing to set aside their regular processes and do something just for the good of the people of this country," Columbus Police Support Services Captain Todd Thalken said. "We had a standing order for more sanitizer but really had no way of knowing if that was being filled or would ever be delivered."

Miller and the fire department were in a similar situation.