Over the past three years, Columbus High School's Construction Technology class has built three houses for Columbus area residents. The third finished construction on May 15, capped by an open house on May 16.

Marcus Gillespie, building construction and cabinetmaking instructor, said the students are very involved in the project from foundation to finishing touches. They have been hard at work since Labor Day, he added.

"We didn't do any of the concrete work, started from the foundation on up. We did basically everything except the electrical, plumbing and HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning)," Gillespie said. "We don't do the drywall but they did paint it this year, we did the windows, doors, the deck, flooring, cabinets, appliances, pretty much the majority of it."

The students involved start off with a introduction to woods class in their freshman year, Gillespie said. That's one of the first stages of the filtering process, he said, as those who get pass that course move onto the intermediate level in junior year.

"Then they get, in junior year, into beginning construction," Gillespie said. "If they do well in that class and pass, that's kind of my vetting process, if I feel like they're ready to move to advanced and do the whole year I give the thumbs up. If not, it's not a right fit, I'll recommend another class."

The project is a partnership with Shelby Lumber, who provides the site and supplies, Gillespie said, even donating a portion of the property sale back to the schools. The houses have a history of selling quick, with this one and the first house selling in February for completion in May, and the second selling before construction even started.

"They design, supply the material, buy the lot. We basically act like subcontractors, we just come and do the majority of the work," Gillespie said.

Carter Badstieber, one of the seniors on the project, said it was very satisfying watch the project come together. While he plans to pursue some path in real estate and business after high school, his main reason for joining the class, he said, is that he simply likes projects like this.

"I like to work with my hands, I've always liked working with my hands. I like a challenge and thought this would be a good class to take," Badstieber said.

Joey Long, another senior on the project, plans to pursue an education in business after high school as well, she said. She has considered some elements of architecture as well. One of her biggest takeaways was the skills they learned as they relate to working on their own future homes.

"You learn a lot of life skills, so you'll be able to do this stuff on your own house when you get older and save money," Long said.

Gillespie said that in all these skills they pick up from the project, the most prevalent is problem-solving.

"We run into problems every day. Some days you have to say you're not going to be able to figure it out, you need to think about it or ask somebody," Gillespie said. "I always tell them there's always someone smarter on or off the job site who's smarter than you."