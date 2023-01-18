Some Columbus water usages being estimated on bills due to supply chain shortage

A shortage of needed meter radio units is resulting in a number of City of Columbus water customers having estimated bills.

Public Works Director Chuck Sliva gave an update on the problem during the Columbus City Council’s regular meeting held Jan. 16.

Almost three years ago, Sliva said, the city started changing out its equipment for a new meter radio system. The radio units transmit readings to the billing software.

At that time, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Global semiconductor shortage is the main reason where we're at with this; demand has outpaced the supplies,” Sliva said.

There’s been an increased demand due to projects canceled from COVID being put back on the books and entities receiving COVID dollars needing materials for projects, he said. Manufacturing plants had also been shut down. Sliva said the vendor considered different options for manufacturing but it didn’t turn out feasible.

“That company has added a new production line. So they feel they can fulfill the demands and the needs of this coming year's orders,” Sliva said. “Things are starting to look up.”

According to a memo, it is estimated that statewide, the back order log is as high as 15,000 units.

“It put us behind the curve on repairs, replacements and upgrades of the radio unit,” Sliva said. “Where we're at today, that puts us with having to estimate a certain amount of meters. We're getting maybe 20 to 30, if we're lucky, radios a month out of our orders.”

For those whose meter is not reading correctly, their water usage is being estimated.

“In an estimate, it will go back and take your last three year readings for that certain month that we're reading and average that reading,” Sliva said. “You could be spot on, you could be a little bit high, you could be low but eventually when your radio gets replaced that meter has a true reading locked into it.”

Water customers can find out if their water usage is estimated by looking at the meter information, located on the left side of their bill. If the read type is an ‘A,’ that means the meter is reading and transmitting correctly. If the read type is an ‘E,’ that signals water usage is estimated due to an issue in the meter.

Most often, Sliva said, the problem lies in the meter’s battery going bad and the city being unable to get the materials to replace it.

Once the unit is replaced, it can access what the person’s actual water usage had been. Those whose water usage was estimated too high could see a lower bill once the meter is reading correctly while those whose usage was estimated too low could see a higher bill.

Sliva said a notice of the problem was attached to the backside of the last water billings. He added they are working on email notifications for those who opt to have their billings emailed.

Roughly 1,100 to 1,200 accounts are estimated, he said, and city staff have been pulling meters from places that no longer use them. Sliva added the meters from city-owned billings have been pulled as well since staff can simply walk into those places to get a direct reading.

For new construction, Sliva added, they chose which buildings will receive the new equipment. Buildings that aren’t easily accessible receive them while with commercial facilities, staff can walk in and get a reading once a month.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said the new meter radio units had been a large capital project and were planned to be replaced at the same time in the same fiscal year. Moving forward, Vasicek said, replacing units will be staggered so it’s not all done at the same time.

In other business, Mayor Jim Bulkley gave his State of the City address in which he talked about the city’s progress.

Bulkley pointed to the nearing completion of the Columbus Community Building, renovations to the Charlie Louis Fire Station, continuation of the city-wide trail system, expansion of a fiber optic network, the new lighting on the 33rd Avenue viaduct, the reopening of Quail Run and improvements to the city’s parks.

He also mentioned struggles in Columbus, including housing and child care. Bulkley said the city needs to continue its partnerships with other agencies and state funding has allowed the city to help with new facilities that are addressing the child care need.

“Gov. (Jim) Pillen reminded us in his inaugural speech that there is no place like Nebraska. And I take that one step further and tell you, there is no place better in Nebraska than Columbus,” Bulkley said.

Bulkley’s full State of the City address will be published as his monthly column in the Jan. 28 edition of The Columbus Telegram.

More Columbus City Council coverage will be featured in the Telegram at a later date.