SOME GREAT PUMPKINS: St. Anthony uses new, fun way to celebrate Halloween

Sokol’s daughter teaches at the school.

“It was fun and … My husband, we all got involved. We didn’t know he was going to be so excited about the pumpkin but he was,” Sokol said.

The day care director and the maintenance man did "Olaf" because little kids love the character, she noted of the "Frozen" and "Frozen 2" character.

Pennies for Change was created as a way for the kids to learn about giving back, said Denise Kollath, who had her last day as United Way program coordinator on Friday.

“The Imagination Library program is where children in the area receive a book a month in the mail,” Kollath said. “To qualify for the program they need a parent or guardian that either lives or works in Columbus, works at Cargill in Schuyler or works at Sentinel buildings in Albion.”

The children who receive books are newborns through 4 years of age, Kollath noted. There are nine elementary schools participating this year.

“We were just thrilled getting nine schools because with COVID-19, we just didn’t know what were the protocols right now,” Kollath said.

The fundraiser at St. Anthony’s has been a real morale-booster, Sokol said.