SOME GREAT PUMPKINS: St. Anthony uses new, fun way to celebrate Halloween

A witch’s legs are sticking up from inside a pumpkin at St. Anthony’s Catholic School. Another pumpkin down the hallway barfs up pumpkin seeds with a toupee on its head.
The school, 1719 6th St., is having a contest where staff decorated pumpkins and students vote with their money for the winner. St. Anthony’s is raising funds for the Columbus Area United Way’s Pennies for Change campaign, which will support the Imagination Library.
“It’s a fun thing for Halloween, you know, Halloween’s got kind of a different twist this year and, at the same time, we’re raising money for a very worthy cause,” Principal Amy Sokol said, wearing a black and gray spider web mask.
After canceling the trunk-or-treat, the school was looking into fun ideas for the students to have a good time, she added. At first, just the students were given small pumpkins to decorate and bring back, but then school officials decided it would be fun to have a pumpkin decorating contest.
The students started bringing their change on Oct. 28 and will be able to do so through Nov. 11.
“My daughter and I did the ice cream cone so, of course, that would be my personal favorite but they’re just each unique,” Sokol said. “If you knew the teacher's personality it just fits in exactly to who they are.”
Sokol’s daughter teaches at the school.
“It was fun and … My husband, we all got involved. We didn’t know he was going to be so excited about the pumpkin but he was,” Sokol said.
The day care director and the maintenance man did "Olaf" because little kids love the character, she noted of the "Frozen" and "Frozen 2" character.
Pennies for Change was created as a way for the kids to learn about giving back, said Denise Kollath, who had her last day as United Way program coordinator on Friday.
“The Imagination Library program is where children in the area receive a book a month in the mail,” Kollath said. “To qualify for the program they need a parent or guardian that either lives or works in Columbus, works at Cargill in Schuyler or works at Sentinel buildings in Albion.”
The children who receive books are newborns through 4 years of age, Kollath noted. There are nine elementary schools participating this year.
“We were just thrilled getting nine schools because with COVID-19, we just didn’t know what were the protocols right now,” Kollath said.
The fundraiser at St. Anthony’s has been a real morale-booster, Sokol said.
“That’s a good thing I think, during COVID. We’re just down so much about different things and we’re so restricted in things that we can do, that it’s just turned out to be a real positive thing,” Sokol added.
Sokol said she hears a lot of conversations from her office, located across from the contest, about the pumpkins and said she sees kids diligently counting out their coins.
One pumpkin is glittery, wearing a Venetian mask, the kind worn at masquerade balls. The pumpkin is also wearing a princess dress and a top hat.
“They really do like that one with the glitter (a princess pumpkin). I think that one’s probably winning,” Sokol said. “It was just a fun way to help raise money for the United Way…and the students were having a ball.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
