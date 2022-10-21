Some pig: CCC theatre says salutations to Charlotte's Web production

"Terrific," spells a mock spider web on the set of Central Community College-Columbus' (CCC) Fine Arts Theatre stage, thus setting expectations for the production.

"Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White is a classic children's story that has been adapted to screen, stage and page countless times since its inception in 1952. The adaptation being used for this production was adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette.

Natalie Kuehl, who plays Charlotte the spider, said the story is very close to the original Charlotte's Web, but with more funny moments.

"It's something fun and something we've all heard before with a new spin on it. [There is a] slight twist, it’s just a little comic relief we've included," Kuehl said. "We like to think we're funny."

Kuehl added that her favorite part of her character is Charlotte's chemistry with Templeton, a slovenly rat who lives under Wilbur the pig's feed trough.

"My favorite part definitely has to be the relationship I have with Templeton the rat. It's funny that we just dislike each other," Kuehl said.

Jonah Felix, who portrays Templeton, said he loves playing Templeton because the character is such an antagonist.

"He's just like an evil guy. He's not very nice to others, he's very rude, he likes to eat, he likes to hunt, he kind of obsesses over stuff and he's kind of self-centered," Felix said.

Jessica Reiff, who plays Wilbur the pig's human friend Fern Arable, said her favorite part of the process has been the set's construction, which she's seen unfold from concept to final creation.

"I really liked building the set. I helped build the set on Saturdays leading up to the performance and that's really one of my favorite parts was bringing it together," Reiff said. "We also had some cast members paint it and watching it all come together is so cool to me."

As for her favorite part of the play itself, Reiff said the dialogue (or lack thereof) between the double-talking geese was entertaining.

"My favorite characters are the goose and the gander. I think they're really funny because they just repeat each other and it's hilarious," Reiff said.

All three lauded the creativity of the set, which was made by the theater group and cast. As Charlotte is a spider who climbs and hangs from doorways, Kuehl will have to be elevated during her performances, which is achieved by a series of hidden ladders.

"I’m excited because we get to play with a lot more levels than we usually do so I have a lot more height," Kuehl said. "I have three different ladders I get to go on. It's just an overall very well put together set and I'm very excited for the way it's turned out."

The set is also near and dear to Felix, as he was a big part of painting it.

"I had help obviously but I definitely painted and came up with what we were going to do with the set, the colors and everything and I think it turned out very nice," Felix said.

In addition to the built-with-care set and scenery, the production will make use of several projections, which add to the immersive element.

"I think we all put a lot of our time and a lot of our focus into the production," Felix said.

Reiff added that what really sets the production apart is all the people involved who made it their own.

"I think 'Charlotte's Web' is a really classic story and just to see our take on it, we don't really change the story, but we add different elements that bring out specific parts you don't think are important, but then you watch the show and 'Oh, it is funny, it is important!'" Reiff said.

The production will play at the Central Community College-Columbus Fine Arts Theatre on Oct. 20-22 at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 except for students, faculty and staff, who get in free.