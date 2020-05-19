Someone's kind gesture made veteran's day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some unidentified lady made the day Saturday for a couple of old vets.

I pulled into Scooter's for coffee for me and for a Navy veteran who was parked in the lot where we meet side-by-side and chat once or twice a week. After I put in our order and pulled to the window, the attendant said "A lady already paid for your coffee."

Maybe she had seen our Army and Navy veterans' license plates or perhaps she was one of those people who do something kind to others without thought of being thanked for it, or perhaps both.

But you put smiles on our faces and, whoever you are, here's a big THANK YOU from Wayne and Kim.

Wayne Jacobsen

Columbus

