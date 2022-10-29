Something in the air: Flu and RSV questions answered

As fall carries on and winter begins its approach, cold and flu season looms on the horizon. This year, however, the flu and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) come in with the winter winds to wreak havoc. Fortunately, they can be prevented.

RSV largely affects very young infants and older adults, according to Dr. Kimberly Allen from Columbus Children's Healthcare. Those in between may experience something similar to a bad cold, but it mostly is dangerous for babies, especially premature ones.

"I just heard that UNMC (University of Nebraska Medical Center) sent a baby born at 21 weeks home. Those kids are frail and there's way more of them (than in the past) so we have a community responsibility to protect them too," Allen said.

Allen added that with symptoms being so similar to a bad cold, it is hard to tell whether one has RSV or a cold based on the symptoms alone. Many people, she said, will have RSV multiple times in their lifetimes and not know it.

"They might or might not have a fever, fever’s not a great indicator of it, (they have) a horrible cough. It’s a really bad cold, they might have difficulty breathing or they’re breathing really fast, sucking in their ribs and trying to get air, they’re really weak," Allen said.

RSV, unlike the flu, does not have a widely-available shot or vaccine for prevention. Rather, the best way to prevent its spread is by not getting or spreading it.

"The tiny babies can get a vaccination against RSV but they have to qualify and it’s about $12,000 a shot. There’s very specific criteria and it would be lovely if we could give it to everyone and protect all children, but we can only give it to those very fragile babies," Allen said.

Allen added that the best solution is to simply keep doing basic prevention procedures learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as washing hands, staying home when sick and being careful when you can't avoid leaving your house.

"You know, you rub your hand across a surface someone has sneezed or coughed or breathed on and then you eat or rub your nose or wipe your mouth and you just give yourself those germs, so the most important thing is to wash your hands," Allen said.

For those that are around babies, she said, avoid kissing them if possible, and only on top of the head if you suspect you have RSV or have been around someone who has. Generally, she said, if you are feeling sick, see your physician and find out if you have something.

"Sometimes you have to go to work or other things but those are the main things, the handwashing is the most important thing. If you’re getting sicker or having trouble breathing, reach out to your doctor, let us make sure you’re doing okay," Allen said. "And get a flu shot."

As far as the flu goes, Dr. Michelle Sell with Columbus Family Practice said the flu shot is an important and easy preventative measure one can take to ensure getting sick doesn't disrupt your life too much.

"I think there’s a few benefits. One is that with everything that went on with COVID, people just want to be able to stay at work, right? So, just being able to avoid any illness that knocks you out (of work) is helpful," Sell said.

Outside of protecting yourself from the flu and its accompanying unplanned time away from daily life, Sell said it's important to consider those in society who may not be able to get the shot for various reasons or who may be more prone to more severe symptoms or even death from the flu itself.

"The other thing that we need to remember is that we’re still protecting our vulnerable populations, they haven’t gone away and they’re still vulnerable," Sell said. "Our elderly population, our immunocompromised population, our kids who aren’t yet vaccinated, we’re still protecting them too."

While the flu typically surfaces between December and February, Sell and Allen said, it's good to stay ahead of that by getting the shot now and getting the body accustomed to it before encountering the flu virus in the wild.

"Timing is a little bit tricky, right? We want to get ahead of any big surges and stop the virus from spiking in the first place. I have seen some stuff that predicts a little bit of an earlier flu season this year," Sell said. "I don’t know if that’s going to pan out or not. Regardless of how long the season lasts we still want to kind of squelch it in the beginning."

Allen said the flu shot is based on how scientists think the virus may develop in the future, so it's not always perfect in its execution or prevention, but that any immunity is better than none.

"The difficulty with the flu shot is it’s a prediction so about three years ago they were looking at what kind of strain of flu would be coming this year," Allen said.

Sell said at the moment, rhinovirus and RSV have seen a small surge in cases as well as severity, for an unknown reason. Preventing spread of those is simple, she said.

"We have got to stick to basic rules, handwashing, staying home when sick, covering coughs with a sleeve, it's not a bad idea to mask if you're not feeling well," Sell said. "I'm not sure what’s going to shake out, the basic things we've learned over the last few years we need to keep putting into play because they work and they’re easy."