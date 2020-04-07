Something special happening in Leigh

To me, that fact is all the more impressive because the local committee in Leigh is arguably the youngest in the entire NCF network. These are young leaders, some Leigh alumni and some not, who really see the long-term vision for their hometown through the eyes of their current and future children and grand-children! Anyone who wants to claim that millennials don’t get involved hasn’t been to Leigh!

Speaking of youth, the Leigh Youth Advisory Committee is a group of high school students who are involved in community projects and they’ve been part of the launch of the Legacy Fund. It’s obvious these young people are involved in the process, they truly enjoy having a voice, and they’re being raised with community involvement as an expectation. Most of the kids in the group could say how an endowment works and they know what Leigh wants to do long-term … and that’s really impressive!