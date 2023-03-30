On the weekend of March 25, the Columbus Ramada held a first-of-its-kind event for Nebraska and more specifically, for Columbus and the Nebraska Oxford House.

Dan Hahn, regional manager in Oklahoma, said the event's inaugural run was a celebratory and educational venture.

"We’re coming together for an event this weekend to celebrate recovery. We’re a recovery home so all of our members who get clean and sober come here to celebrate," Hahn said at the event.

The company offers transitional housing for those struggling with substance abuse, a place for them to stay while they get sober, Hahn said.

"Basically, we’ll pay your rent, you’re part of the home, if you use or drink, you’re expelled," Hahn said.

Tony Lake, a convention attendee, local and outreach worker with the organization, said the Oxford House saved his life. Now, 18 months from the start of his journey, he helps others in the Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont areas connect with the organization.

The convention started March 24 with a women's conference, followed by a speaker and a dance. The following day was mostly filled with speakers on a wide variety of topics, including the principles of the organization, the importance of newcomers, responsibilities of the chapters and at the end, a formal dinner and awards ceremony before the 26th's final speakers. Senior Outreach Coordinator Jackie Alba said the formal part on Saturday evening was a big deal for those in attendance.

"It’s important because many who struggled with substance abuse never went to prom or homecoming. We also had a professional photographer there as well to take pictures of them," Alba said.

Hahn said the group chose Columbus for their first convention because it was in a place everyone in the state could reasonably reach without driving too far.

"We have two houses in Columbus, Columbus is a good central location because people come from all over the state, all the way from North Platte to Omaha and Lincoln," Hahn said.

Out of the organization's 69 locations in Nebraska, Columbus is home to two: a men's home and a women and children's home, which Hahn said has a big impact on the community.

"The men’s home, that holds eight and the women’s and children’s holds nine. Folks come for treatment and we’re reuniting mothers and children on a small level in the women’s and children’s house," Hahn said.

At its core, Hahn added, the convention and learning sessions allowed for the groups to exchange what they picked up, learn together and hear from others who have also been through the program.

"(It's about) unity, fellowship and knowledge for our members to take back to their homes and practice," Hahn said. "It's a transfer of information and fellowship. We come together as a group and celebrate recovery, spend a weekend together."