Soto takes part in abroad program

Columbus High School graduate Antonio Soto recently spent part of his summer in Spain as part of an abroad program to help him in his future career.

Soto, who graduated in 2019 and is on the pre-med track at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, attended a food production program that was offered by the Department of Agricultural Economics through the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at UNL.

“We learned the production of food basically in large scale industries, how food is basically distributed, packaged, imported and exported from Spain,” Soto said. “We were able to dive in depth with the microbiology aspect of it, the agricultural business aspect of it.”

That was right up Soto’s alley as he works for the United States Department of Agriculture, which includes research on the microbial ecology of agricultural systems. He added he works with pathogenic and antibiotic-resistant organisms and beneficial organisms in the USDA’s agricultural research service sector.

“I thought it was something that would help me with what I'm working with right now,” Soto said of the program.

Columbus and Schuyler have food processing plants that make a large impact on agriculture in the U.S., he noted, and the abroad program allowed him to see the difference between food production in America and Spain.

“I was able to see like the difference with what they do over there, on how big of a change it is from Americans eating a lot of steaks, a lot of cows and stuff like that compared to them (Spaniards/Europeans) being very Mediterranean, a lot of fish,” Soto said.

Additionally, he was able to make connections through the program and was offered job positions.

“I've met a lot of great people and made a lot of connections, I understood more of that culture and how the United States works with Spain, and then the differences between like our food production and food safety and handling,” Soto said. “There's a lot of measures that are taken into place for the food to reach the consumer safely.”

That’s the exact work he does with the USDA, that safety aspect.

“Whenever they (people) go to the store or any supermarket, we just go there buy things and we don't really think about like the people that are behind making sure that it stays on that shelf,” he added.

For Wesley Wach of Hayes Center, the trip also proved beneficial.

Wach graduated from UNL this past spring with a degree in agricultural economics. Usually just graduated seniors don’t go on the trips but since it was postponed last year, he and some other seniors were allowed to go this year.

“It was the first time that I'd ever traveled abroad. So it was a really good experience for me just to broaden my horizons a little bit, and to experience a new culture and understand the people there and how they work and operate. It was also cool to see what type of culture looks like over there,” Wach said.

He noted the program started with exploring the culture while the second week focused on ag and learning the economy there.

Wach now works for the Nebraska Soybean Board, which does a lot of international and domestic marketing of soybeans. He noted that many European countries purchase Nebraskan soy.

“Just with my ag economics degree, just learning about just what drives supply and demand and how each country kind of plays a role in providing the global food supply,” Wach said. “So that was really cool for me to see firsthand after … just reading about it in different classes and seeing things here in America.”

The program lasted three weeks, and Soto said he spent an additional two weeks in the area.

“After the last two, three years, we've kind of been in a state where we've never been able to travel due to what's been happening with COVID, and finally the restrictions were able to allow us to go to Spain,” he added. “It was a very different experience studying over there than it is to study here.”

For the abroad program, Soto received the federal Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program and the Nebraska Early Abroad Scholarship. He was one of 11 UNL students to receive the Gilman scholarship.

Soto had originally been set to attend an abroad program in the summer of 2021 but the COVID-19 pandemic caused its postponement, so he took part in a virtual program that looked at global startups in Rwanda.

He said he chose that because he had been considering going into business during that time.

“I branched out of my comfort zone to try that out to see if I had any interest in going business apart from what I was doing,” Soto said. “I was kind of more stepping my toes in something else that was completely different to me.”

The global studies program was focused on understanding small towns and local businesses in rural Rwanda, he added.

“We had Zoom calls with people from Rwanda and how their communities are, the issues that are happening over there, and what they like, what they need, what they produce, just how startups can help that community out there,” Soto said.

Currently, Soto is finishing up his bachelor’s degree. After that, he said he wants to apply to medical school.

“I'm hoping to be admitted into medical school to become a physician as my end goal following my bachelor's with current interests in infectious disease, anesthesia and virology at the moment,” he added.