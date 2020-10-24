South Dakota ponds covered with soon to be Nebraska ducks

The beauty of working in several Great Plains states allows comparisons between different plant and animal species and seasonal migration observations in real time. Some pretty healthy driving lately has revealed some really good numbers of ducks on North and South Dakota ponds and wetlands on our journeys to northern Indian reservations.
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s spring survey indicates a breeding population of 4 million ducks — an 18 percent increase over 2019 and 64 percent above the long-term average. The population estimate is the highest since 2014 and the 13th highest in the state survey’s history.
All the predicted increases in their surveys with mallards, gadwalls, blue and green winged teal, bluebills and yes even canvasbacks (all double digit increases) were reflected in the hundreds of miles of wetlands we drove by the past several months. All key species are above their 72 year averages.
Conducted annually since 1948, North Dakota’s survey was adapted to overcome numerous challenges in a year when most waterfowl surveys — including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Waterfowl Breeding Population and Habitat Survey — were cancelled due to COVID-19. There have been numerous data sets altered this year.
All in all, this is great news for water fowlers across the Central and Mississippi flyways, given the increasing importance of North Dakota’s duck production to hunter success. In recent years, strong production in other states has helped offset a lack of production in drier portions of the Canadian prairie provinces. As our state wetlands become drier, production increases will be needed from other areas not so water limiting.
A recent article of interest shared by the Wildlife Society indicated that sparrows are a little less flighty around humans wearing face masks than those without them on. In a new study published in Global Ecology and Conservation, researchers in China conducted experiments to see how close they could get to sparrows while wearing masks. I believe there is less focus on the eyes by prey when wearing a mask.
They approached Eurasian sparrows (Passer montanus) and recorded how close the humans could get before the birds took flight. They found that the birds let people wearing masks get closer to them than people without them on. While the researchers don’t fully understand why this happens, they speculated that it may have to do with the changing exposure the sparrows have had to humans since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
As most hunters wear various face and mouth protective gear anyway, it may interesting to see if wearing a mask in the duck blind this fall has any effect on decoying waterfowl closer. Either way, what a beautiful fall to enjoy one of our continents great natural spectacles- fall migrations, in the heartland. Don’t forget the Ducks Unlimited banquet coming at the end of October!
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD, is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com. His column appears in The Columbus Telegram once per month.
