South Dakota ponds covered with soon to be Nebraska ducks

A recent article of interest shared by the Wildlife Society indicated that sparrows are a little less flighty around humans wearing face masks than those without them on. In a new study published in Global Ecology and Conservation, researchers in China conducted experiments to see how close they could get to sparrows while wearing masks. I believe there is less focus on the eyes by prey when wearing a mask.

They approached Eurasian sparrows (Passer montanus) and recorded how close the humans could get before the birds took flight. They found that the birds let people wearing masks get closer to them than people without them on. While the researchers don’t fully understand why this happens, they speculated that it may have to do with the changing exposure the sparrows have had to humans since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

As most hunters wear various face and mouth protective gear anyway, it may interesting to see if wearing a mask in the duck blind this fall has any effect on decoying waterfowl closer. Either way, what a beautiful fall to enjoy one of our continents great natural spectacles- fall migrations, in the heartland. Don’t forget the Ducks Unlimited banquet coming at the end of October!

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD, is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com. His column appears in The Columbus Telegram once per month.

