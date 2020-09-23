South Mobility Study results presented to concerns from officials and residents

The results of the City of Columbus' South Mobility Study were presented at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, to questions and concerns from City Council members and residents.
The study looked at the area along the 8th Street, proposing fixes such as one-way couplets, mini-roundabouts, enhanced crosswalks and widening key intersections.
“My hope is, like I said, I can make that corner a safer, better place with less traffic,” resident Sylvia Christensen said.
Christensen said she purchased a house on the corner of 8th Street and 23rd Avenue with her husband 47 years ago. She said she has tried to get the ball rolling before, but had a previous mayor tell her she chose to live there.
“(I) won’t mention his name,” she said. “I’d have to love it to live there 47 years …They made a turning lane outside of my driveway. Now I can tell you with honesty that that turn lane is used as a passing lane because I can see it right out of my kitchen window.”
Traffic has increased in the time she has lived there, she added.
“What has been done?” Christensen said, shaking her head.
Jacob Weiss was there from HDR Engineering Firm Inc., to present the findings of the study, which showed the most preferred option was the shared use path, followed by enhanced crosswalks, mini-roundabouts and widening key intersections.
The shared-use path would connect bicycle and pedestrian paths along 3rd and 18th avenues.
The least popular were the no-build, followed by one-way couplets on 7th and 8th or 8th and 9th streets. This alternative would involve constructing new lanes to connect the pairs of streets and could potentially impact properties.
Weiss said in the short term there are options to delay or push final improvements down the road with low-cost options.
Those options include removing a westbound left turn lane on 27th Avenue and removing eastbound and westbound left-turn lanes on 18th Avenue.
The other options are to restripe the northbound and southbound approaches to provide left-turn bays on 12th Avenue and to add stop signs on 3rd Avenue on the eastbound and westbound approaches.
Second Ward Council Member Dennis Kresha took issue with the restriping approach.
“Restriping that does not solve our problem of traffic,” Kresha said. “Twelfth Avenue is going to be opening. Next summer, 23rd Street is going to be worked on. That’s going to send all the traffic down 12th Avenue and 3rd Avenue for people that work on the south side of town.”
Kresha said mini-roundabouts would confuse the older people who live on 8th Street.
“Mini-roundabouts, yes they do have some confusion for some drivers, but from a safety aspect, you do get very less severe crashes at a roundabout than you would at a traditional intersection,” Weiss said.
First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte said older residents might avoid an online study because they are intimidated by the technology part of it.
City Engineer Rick Bogus said the City tried to help with that, including sending mailings to property owners.
At the end of the day, Christensen said she has a specific goal before the end of her life.
“(I’d love to see) somebody else move into my property,” she said. “And say somebody did something to help this traffic. That’s all I ask.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
