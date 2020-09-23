South Mobility Study results presented to concerns from officials and residents

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The results of the City of Columbus' South Mobility Study were presented at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, to questions and concerns from City Council members and residents.

The study looked at the area along the 8th Street, proposing fixes such as one-way couplets, mini-roundabouts, enhanced crosswalks and widening key intersections.

“My hope is, like I said, I can make that corner a safer, better place with less traffic,” resident Sylvia Christensen said.

Christensen said she purchased a house on the corner of 8th Street and 23rd Avenue with her husband 47 years ago. She said she has tried to get the ball rolling before, but had a previous mayor tell her she chose to live there.

“(I) won’t mention his name,” she said. “I’d have to love it to live there 47 years …They made a turning lane outside of my driveway. Now I can tell you with honesty that that turn lane is used as a passing lane because I can see it right out of my kitchen window.”

Traffic has increased in the time she has lived there, she added.

“What has been done?” Christensen said, shaking her head.