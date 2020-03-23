Sparkle Cheerleaders raise spirits at CHS, raise state trophy

"Our student body is so supportive of those girls. When they performed at a pep rally, they were so loud afterward. The girls were so happy with how it went," she said. "Having them there at the football games and a couple of quarters of the basketball games, it's so fun. Some of them will even lead cheers. Our senior, Destyni, will lead some crowd-encouragers, and everyone always responds to her, sometimes better than they respond to us, honestly.

"Everyone is really supportive of it."

Eickhoff has been the volunteer coach from the beginning. A special education teacher at the Cassette House here in Columbus and member of Project Search at Columbus Community Hospital, Eickhoff found a career in special education during college.

She never wanted to do anything but teach but discovered during elementary visits that she wasn't fond of being in front of a large group of students. Breaking into small groups was more of her preference.

The elementary teacher she was paired with, who also happened to be a friend, urged her to look into special education and seek a double major.

Eickhoff has now been part of the special education community in Columbus for 25 years. It's rewarding every day, though Sparkle even more so.