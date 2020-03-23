Sparkle Cheerleaders raise spirits at CHS, raise state trophy

Columbus High School Sparkle Cheerleading Coach Jackie Eickhoff and her fellow cheer coaches didn't know quite what to think.
After their unified group of CHS cheerleaders and special needs cheerleaders had performed at the 2020 Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships in Grand Island, the time had come to reveal the results.
Seven other unified teams made up the second year of unified competition from familiar Columbus opponents such as Millard South and Grand Island. When the judges' scores were tabulated and the results began, the scores were revealed eighth to first.
"Columbus" was a name that still hadn't come up when fourth was announced. Eickhoff looked at her fellow coaches and thought, "Yes, we made third; got our top three. This is awesome."
But then Omaha Burke was revealed as third place, leaving just two: Columbus and Elkhorn South.
"When they announced third place, I kind of looked over at our other coaches and we were all just shaking our heads with our mouths open. 'Oh my gosh.' We knew we got to bring home a big trophy and they all got medals," Eickhoff said. "When they announced second place, I don't think any of us were expecting that at all."
The Sparkle Cheerleading program began at Columbus High during the 2010-2011 school year after a suggestion by varsity cheer coaches Kim Ek and Amy Williams. Ek had seen a story about the program at a school in Omaha and read about the Sparkle Effect - a national program that assists in forming spirit teams of students with and without disabilities.
The Sparkle Effect helps with mentoring school administration, coaches and students to set up the program, assists in obtaining grants for uniforms and can provide on-site training.
Junior and senior cheerleaders from the 2010-2011 school year were the first unified members of the team. Special needs students have made up about four to six members each year since that time.
This year's Sparkle Cheerleaders included Meghan Hake, Elissia McPhillips-Reynolds, Alia Newell, Destyni Prather, Bailey Paczosa-Hall and Madison Paczosa-Hall. Unified members are Alyson Bardsley, Katelyn Brandt, Lexi Jakubowski and Kenzie Kallweit.
Janelle Prather, Destyni's mother, said that it's about inclusion. As much as friends and classmates try to include Destyni, kids like her are often forgotten or left out.
"To see Desi accepted and be a part of a group, that every other child takes for granted, it's amazing," Janelle said. "She struts out there like, this is her group. This is her home and her calling. Those kids have taken her in, not only the cheerleaders, but a lot of the high school boys have taken her in and supported her."
Kallweit, the daughter of a special education teacher, has always known the program was for her. A junior, she's been involved in each of her three years of high school.
Days at Columbus High never go by without hugs and high fives for the Sparkle girls in the hallways. It's an integral part, Kallweit said, of life at CHS.
"Our student body is so supportive of those girls. When they performed at a pep rally, they were so loud afterward. The girls were so happy with how it went," she said. "Having them there at the football games and a couple of quarters of the basketball games, it's so fun. Some of them will even lead cheers. Our senior, Destyni, will lead some crowd-encouragers, and everyone always responds to her, sometimes better than they respond to us, honestly.
"Everyone is really supportive of it."
Eickhoff has been the volunteer coach from the beginning. A special education teacher at the Cassette House here in Columbus and member of Project Search at Columbus Community Hospital, Eickhoff found a career in special education during college.
She never wanted to do anything but teach but discovered during elementary visits that she wasn't fond of being in front of a large group of students. Breaking into small groups was more of her preference.
The elementary teacher she was paired with, who also happened to be a friend, urged her to look into special education and seek a double major.
Eickhoff has now been part of the special education community in Columbus for 25 years. It's rewarding every day, though Sparkle even more so.
"It's probably one of the best programs I've been involved in since I became a special ed teacher just because it really is a true example of what inclusion of students with special needs into the regular education program, or community, is about," she said. "It really shows, these kids, they just want to be involved."
This year's state meet was set for Feb. 21-22 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. The boys basketball team made good luck posters for the girls to hang on their lockers beforehand, just another example, Eickhoff said, of the support shown by the student body.
The Sparkle girls traveled to Grand Island to watch one performance of the CHS varsity squad then practice and prepare for their one and only time in front of the judges.
"Getting to see those girls get off the bus in their uniforms so excited, and I was so tired from the day already, but seeing them made it worth it," Kallweit said. "The day was so long, but you could tell they all wanted to be there. It brought the mood up again."
The performance lasted about a minute and featured a sequence about how much the Sparkles love to cheer then a crowd participation cheer of "Go Big C!"
Few of the girls actually knew it was a competition. After they won, most said they thought they were just there to perform as sort of an exhibition.
"Each time they were announcing a name, and they hadn't said Columbus, it was pretty intense," Eickhoff recalled. "We had lots of tears that night, of excitement. I don't know if one girl has taken her medal off yet, except to shower, and it's been a month."
Janelle Prather, as could be expected of any mother involved, was overcome. As tears flowed, it became infectious throughout the crowd. Those without any affiliation with Columbus couldn't hold back either.
"When you have a kid who's special needs, and there's been a lot of exclusion through the years, to see them included, that's all you want," Janelle said. "The last couple years, this town has really come together and created a lot of opportunities for kids like Desi. When they went down to cheer, never in a million years did I think they would win.
..."Since she got her medal, Desi has been telling everyone, 'We got best place.' Not first place, best place."
The four Sparkle girls in attendance that afternoon didn't have quite the reaction of their unified teammates, coaches or varsity squad members when Columbus was announced as the state champion. It took a little bit to comprehend the magnitude of what hey had accomplished.
But while it may have taken longer to set in, the meaning of the moment found its way through to everyone involved.
"It wasn't until we started taking pictures that (Madison Paczosa-Hall) looked at me, and she just started to cry, "Eickhoff said. "I'm like, 'Honey, it's OK,' and she said, 'But I'm so happy.' She just didn't understand, oh my gosh, I'm crying because I'm so happy."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
