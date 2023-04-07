The Columbus Public Schools (CPS) facilities bond referendum is coming in just over one month, but residents in the school district still have time to register to vote for the special election.

On March 9, the CPS Board of Education approved the bond referendum in the amount of $53.5 million. If OK’d by voters, the bond would allow the school district to make needed updates to its facilities to meet a growing need in the community.

Between 2010 and 2020, CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz told the Columbus City Council on April 3, the community grew by 1,917 residents. For every 100 residents that have moved to Columbus, he said, 20 of them are children. Those children may attend CPS, Scotus Central Catholic, Lakeview Community Schools or another parochial schools, but Loeffelholz said the growth still puts pressure on the community.

CPS has seen 400 new students since 2012, Loeffelholz said, and is currently over capacity at Lost Creek Elementary and Columbus Middle schools. They are within 10 students of capacity at Emerson, North Park and West Park elementary schools.

“If we have 500 children move into our community, typically between 300 to 400 of them come to Columbus Public Schools,” Loeffelholz said. “So if we had another 300 to 400 students, we're now pushing 4,500 to 4,600 students in our school district.”

The projects that would be completed include construction of a new K-4 elementary school on land the district already owns in the north part of town, classroom additions and dining renovations at Columbus Middle School, dining facilities at Centennial and North Park elementary schools, health and physical education facilities at Emerson and West Park elementary schools, classroom additions at Columbus High School and space for alternative learning.

“Elementary, we're talking about increasing by about 15 classrooms districtwide. …At the middle school, about 12 or 13 classrooms in addition to what we have now,” Loeffelholz said. “At our high school, it'll be four new rooms based upon our programming, with a lot of our career and technical education programs, but also by moving our alternative programming to our current district office site. That opens up three more classrooms or so, plus seven rooms for growth at the senior high school.”

The cost of the bond would be $4 per month per $100,000 valuation.

“For the life of the bond – whether it's 15 years, 20 years, 25 or 30 years – it's always going to be $4 per $100,000,” Loeffelholz said. “What we ask will never go up. In fact, as more houses are being built and more residences, it actually comes down.”

The special election is a mail-in election, and ballots will be mailed to registered voters residing within the Columbus Public Schools district on April 17. The ballots must be returned to the Platte County Election Commissioner’s Office no later than 5 p.m. on May 9 in order for that vote to be counted.

Those who aren’t registered to vote or have had a move or name change since they last updated their voter registration can do so at the Department of Motor Vehicles, with Health and Human Services or online at nebraska.gov/apps‐sos‐voter‐registration by April 21. Political party affiliation will not impact this election.

People can also register at the election commissioner’s office, located on the second floor of the Platte County Courthouse, by May 1; the office will be open until 6 p.m. that day.

However, Election Commissioner Eryn Roberts said the ballots would still be mailed, so those who want to participate in the CPS bond election and need to register to vote should do so sooner rather than later to allow time to receive the ballot and return it.

Completed ballots can be mailed back, placed in an election drop box (there’s one in front of the courthouse) or taken directly to the election commissioner’s office.

Those who did not receive a ballot, make a mistake on their ballot or have questions can contact the election commissioner’s office at 402-563-4908.

“We are in the midst of our campaign, and we've got about six weeks to the election,” Loeffelholz said. “So we’re working fast and furious. We've got a fantastic group of community volunteers who are working very, very hard, trying to get the message out and meeting different groups.”

CPS will be holding Sundaes with the Superintendent events in which community members can join administration for an ice cream sundae and learn more about the school district’s needs and the May 9 election.

There will be a 30 minute presentation and a 30 minute question-and-answer session. Tours will be available at each building for those who would like one.

Upcoming Sundaes with the Superintendent are April 13 at 7 p.m. at Emerson Elementary, April 20 at 7 p.m. at Centennial Elementary, April 25 at 7 p.m. at North Park Elementary, April 27 at 7 p.m. at Lost Creek Elementary, April 27 at 7 p.m. at Columbus Middle School and May 2 at 7 p.m. at Columbus High School.

Loeffelholz added CPS has paid off two bonds early, saving taxpayers about $13 million.

During the city council meeting, Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski asked about the school district’s building fund and if they would have the ability to do some of the projects if the facilities bond referendum doesn’t pass.

Loeffelholz said there is $1.2 million in the building fund, which is being used for the Kramer Education Center. CPS would not have the ability for facilities expansion without the bond’s passage, he added.

“The maximum we can levy is a dollar five, so our building fund has to be under that dollar five along with our general fund. As our general fund needs go up, our ability to tax for our building fund shrinks,” Loeffelholz said. “We're in a commitment on a lease purchase with our Kramer center for the next six years. That building fund’s going to be tied up with that.”

First Ward Council Member Charlie Bahr asked Loeffelholz how he would encourage support of the bond referendum to someone whose children attend a parochial school.

Columbus is lucky to have three good school systems, Loeffelholz said, but the issue should be looked at it from the perspective as the community as a whole.

“You don’t get tied up in maroon, blue and green; you get tied up into the community and what’s best for all children,” Loeffelholz said.