The Columbus Public Schools Board of Education on March 9 approved calling a special election in May for voters to decide on a $53.5 million facilities bond referendum.

Columbus Public Schools (CPS) will need to submit the official paperwork, hold an informational meeting for staff and launch campaign efforts to educate the public, but voters residing within the school district can expect to receive a ballot in the mail near the end of April.

According to a bond issue information sheet provided by CPS, if voters approve the bond issue, those residing in the school district would see a property tax increase of $4 per month on a $100,000 home.

Last year, CPS paid off its 1999 and 2003 bonds early. A 2014 bond for the construction of a new Columbus High School and conversion of the old high school into Columbus Middle School was refinanced in 2020 – the middle school portion of that bond will be retired early in 2024. Due to its refinancing and early bond retirements, CPS has saved roughly $13 million.

Columbus is the fourth fastest growing community in Nebraska, data from CPS shows, with the school district having exceeded capacity at Lost Creek Elementary and Columbus Middle School. CPS is within 10 students of capacity at three of its other elementary schools – Emerson, North Park and West Park.

Conversations with the community began in December 2021, with public meetings being held regularly to gain feedback about the district’s needs and efforts the public would support in expanding CPS facilities.

Based on feedback gained through survey results from those meetings, online and by phone, the projects are set to include:

Construction of a new K-4 elementary school, the district’s sixth elementary school, to be built on land CPS currently owns, which is located on Third Avenue, north of 30th Street

Additions and improvements at existing elementary schools – dining areas at North Park and Centennial and new health and physical education facilities at Emerson and West Park

Classroom addition and remodeling of dining facilities at the middle school

Renovating and improving district facilities for education and operational use – remodeling the current administration building for specialized instruction (typically called alternative education)

Classroom addition and improvements to the high school – there is limited space for more programming

The special election is set to be held on May 9, but it is a mail election so no polling places will be open. The Platte County Election Commissioner’s Office will mail ballots to registered voters residing within the CPS school district between April 17 and 29.

“It's got to be received through the mail or in person by five o'clock that day on May 9,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said. “Anything after five o'clock is not counted.”

Loeffelholz told the Telegram a mail-in ballot is preferred by election officials as it is easier on the election commissioner’s staff and it costs less than traditional voting.

Loeffelholz told the board the first staff meeting would be held Friday morning to explain the bond issue while a campaign committee would be working on setting up events and speaking engagements.

Ahead of the board’s March 9 meeting, CPS staff had spoken to local rotary clubs about the district’s need for expanded facilities and the bond issue efforts.

“We've put a lot of work in the last two years but now it's real and we need to go out and tell our story. That's what it's all about, telling our story about our needs,” Loeffelholz told the Telegram. “Overwhelmed, but excited. We've got a good road to go.”

Lincoln-based architecture firm Clark and Enersen was brought on this past October, and the CPS board OK’d on March 9 an agreement with Boyd Jones as the construction manager at risk for the potential projects. Loeffelholz noted there will be no costs with Boyd Jones until the bond referendum passes.

“The public has a big decision to make, and our job is to make it as clear as possible,” CPS Board President Doug Willoughby said.

During the board sharing portion of the meeting, Willoughby added that a good step had been taken that day.

“I think it’s going to pass and I hope I’m right,” Willoughby said.

The bond referendum appears to be 100% supported by the CPS board members, with all of them commenting on the need for expanded facilities at the meeting.

Doug Molczyk noted he is looking forward to seeing what voters say while Candy Becher said the school district is progressive and she believes voters will see how updated facilities will serve the community.

“We're bursting at the seams,” Becher said. “We have to have this and so I’m just hoping, the way everyone else is, that it will pass.”

Mark Brown added that it’s the right time for CPS to attempt the facilities bond referendum and it’s the right opportunity for the public to be heard.

“I think everyone in here has done a fantastic job of going out and searching for the input and, for the board, the permission to keep moving forward,” Brown said. “The next step is to find out really where our voters are.”

Mike Jeffryes noted he had served on the bond election committee during CPS’ last bond issue in 2014.

“What made it easy to sell last time is what I hope to sell this time is that it's a district-wide K-12 solution,” Jeffryes said. “…It's not just a Band-Aid on one thing, it's an entire K-12 solution that affects all of our kids.”

Theresa Seipel added that while it may seem like the planning and bond issue is being done quickly, it’s been in the works for a couple of years.

“I do think, for the most part, we have a lot of young families in this town,” Seipel said. “Everybody wants to do what's right for the kids.”