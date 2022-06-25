Special session likely after Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned its historic Roe v. Wade ruling, leaving the legality of abortions up to the states. Officials indicated on Friday that a special session of the Nebraska Legislature is very possible.

Before Friday’s announcement, 13 states had “trigger” laws in place that would automatically ban abortions within one month of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Currently, Nebraska allows abortions up to 20 weeks after fertilization. During the last legislative session, a “trigger” bill failed to pass by two votes. The bill would have made it a crime for health care professionals to perform an abortion but would have allowed it if the mother’s life was in danger.

Going forward, a factor will be the winner of the June 28 special election. Republication Mike Flood is running against Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat left vacant by the resignation of Jeff Fortenberry. The Omaha World-Herald reported on Friday that Flood voted in favor of the trigger bill while Pansing Brooks voted against it.

“The variables are who wins the election next week … and I would think we'd want everybody there to make a decision that's important,” State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus said. “And then to look at the bills we've had in the past and see which one of those has the support to get it through. Once those things are determined then we can see more where we go from here. Otherwise there would be just our previous legislation in place, and it's likely that we would want to bill that would be more encompassing than that.”

Pansing Brooks said in a statement that the majority of Americans and Nebraskans do not agree that abortion should be illegal.

"Tuesday's special election will be our first opportunity to stand up and fight back at the ballot box against this extreme effort to push us back into the Dark Ages. My opponent doesn't even support exceptions for rape or incest," Pansing Brooks said.

"The contrast -- and the stakes -- are clear."

Flood also released a comment, noting that he's proudly pro-life.

"(I) am proud to have sponsored and passed the nation's first Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which banned abortion at 20 weeks, when babies can feel pain," Flood said. "We helped pave the way for this landmark decision."

Gov. Pete Ricketts released a statement Friday, in which he noted that the initial Roe v. Wade ruling took away states’ rights to regulate abortion.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision restores the rights of the people, and as a result our future generations will have a chance at life,” Ricketts said in a press release.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life. I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies."

Moser added that the new Supreme Court ruling will now be as historic as that initial ruling.

“The original ruling was surprising in its day, and this is a historic ruling that moving forward will be looked at with the same importance as the original Roe v. Wade,” Moser said. “We'll see how those things play out and what the timing would be and go from there.”

According to the World-Herald, some lawmakers who opposed the last trigger bill have voiced they will continue their opposition in the event of a special session.

"We have stopped an abortion ban before, and we will do it again together," Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who led an eight-hour filibuster on the failed trigger bill earlier this year, wrote on Twitter Friday.

Planned Parenthood North Central released a statement saying that its doors remain open in Nebraska, as well as Minnesota and Iowa.

“This decision is an unconscionable rollback of fundamental rights for all people in the United States. Because people’s right to access abortion is no longer guaranteed by federal law, it now depends on where you live and how much money you have to travel out of state for abortion care. Forced pregnancy is a grave violation of human rights and dignity," said Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States.

“We have been preparing for months to be able to best serve patients across our region. Our doors are open and Planned Parenthood is committed to providing abortion care where it remains legal."

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.