Speeding things up: Bill's first-round approval offers some hope for expressway project

Walz’s LB542 would have authorized up to $450 million bonds with the majority of that funding going toward the project’s completion. On May 12, the legislature agreed to delay the decision until the 2022 session.

“I wish we could have talked about it this year. But she (Walz) decided that we'd let it come up first of the next session,” Moser said. “…But at least my bill passed, so we got something done in this session about roads.”

Heimes noted that he understood the reasoning behind LB542’s delay.

“I think that the governor was not in favor of bonding anyway. So if the bill had been passed, as it was originally proposed, it most likely would have been vetoed,” Heimes said. “This will allow some time to visit with the governor and see if there's some compromise that can be reached.”

Also, Heimes said, there is the chance of federal funding coming down the pipeline.

“That’ll give the legislature a chance to determine what's going to happen with regard to funding that may come from a larger federal infrastructure program,” he said.

Ricketts stated in his weekly column published in The Telegram on April 17 that Nebraska is the least indebted state in the country because it only spends money it has.