Speeding things up: Bill's first-round approval offers some hope for expressway project

Headway may be starting on the completion of the Nebraska Expressway System, with a bill making progress on the legislative floor and senators in talks with Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The expressway system project, which was passed by the legislature in 1988, included expanding 600 miles of two-lane traffic to a four-lane highway. Thirty-three years later, a third of the project remains unfinished: Highway 30 connecting Columbus to Fremont, Highway 275 connecting Norfolk to Fremont and Highway 81 connecting York to Columbus.
At the end of 2020, community leaders signed – notably, the mayors of Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont – a letter to state senators asking for prioritization of the project’s completion.
Safety and economic development are the main driving forces behind the importance of the project, state Sen. Mike Moser, of Columbus, noted during a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting in December 2020.
In this year’s legislative session, two bills were introduced relating to the Nebraska Expressway System – LB579 from Moser and LB542 from State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont.
Moser’s bill would require the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to provide more in-depth reporting on the expressway system’s progress. It passed first-round approval on May 12.
“It had (really) good support. It was 44 to zero,” Moser said, noting that some senators were absent.
LB579 initially proposed allocating $70 million to NDOT for the 2019 flood damages for which NDOT had yet to be reimbursed; when the reimbursement occurs, NDOT would have paid back those monies to the Nebraska general fund. However, an enrollment and review amendment dated May 13 does not include that wordage, according to documents publicly available on nebraskalegislature.gov.
Both the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation and Legislative committees have been following the Nebraska Expressway System’s progress, with the Legislative Committee following both legislative bills.
“The senator's bill appears to be moving through the process,” Legislative Committee Chairman Don Heimes said. “It has been amended to the point where it primarily is a request for additional information from the Department of Transportation. I think that the financial side of the bill has been amended out. But his bill still will require some additional accountability, which we're pleased with.”
The expressway system’s completion is still high on the radar for Northeastern Nebraska, Heimes noted.
“I think that the department (NDOT) wants to finish the expressway as rapidly as they can, too, but funding continues to (be) a challenge,” he said.
Walz’s LB542 would have authorized up to $450 million bonds with the majority of that funding going toward the project’s completion. On May 12, the legislature agreed to delay the decision until the 2022 session.
“I wish we could have talked about it this year. But she (Walz) decided that we'd let it come up first of the next session,” Moser said. “…But at least my bill passed, so we got something done in this session about roads.”
Heimes noted that he understood the reasoning behind LB542’s delay.
“I think that the governor was not in favor of bonding anyway. So if the bill had been passed, as it was originally proposed, it most likely would have been vetoed,” Heimes said. “This will allow some time to visit with the governor and see if there's some compromise that can be reached.”
Also, Heimes said, there is the chance of federal funding coming down the pipeline.
“That’ll give the legislature a chance to determine what's going to happen with regard to funding that may come from a larger federal infrastructure program,” he said.
Ricketts stated in his weekly column published in The Telegram on April 17 that Nebraska is the least indebted state in the country because it only spends money it has.
“Taking on debt is forever; it never gets paid off. Funds spent on interest payments are essentially wasted. They won’t go to build roads; they’ll go to pay creditors,” Ricketts wrote in the column about LB542. “Taking on a huge amount of debt could also jeopardize our strong credit rating as a state.”
The Telegram’s sister publication, the Lincoln Journal Star, reported on May 13 that senators had been meeting with Ricketts to talk about the Nebraska Expressway System.
Moser said they’ve had a “good discussion” with the governor regarding funding and how to move the project along.
“The expressway system is going to get completed,” Moser said. “It's just a matter of whose lifetime it's going to get done in. We've been working on it for 33 years and it's time to move it on. … It's getting critical that we get it done. We were supposed to be done 20 years ago.”
