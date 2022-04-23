Spenner receives Service Above Self award

For his longtime dedication to causes in the community, Art Spenner has earned Columbus Morning Rotary Club’s Service Above Self award.

Spenner, who’s served as a deacon at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church since 1979, was honored with the designation Thursday morning during the Rotary’s meeting held at the Picket Fence Cafe in Columbus.

The Service Above Self award recognizes a community member who goes above and beyond to help the Columbus community. Spenner was nominated by Judy Trautwein, Robert Trautwein and Melanie McKinney.

“We've had Service Above Self for a number of years,” said Aaron Kosch, a Rotary member who helped plan this year’s award. “It's been exciting to honor someone for their hard work and generosity of their time. We're just excited to have Art here.”

Born on a farm near Beemer, Spenner served 14 years in the U.S. Navy where he was a flight engineer. Following that career, he joined Thomas Bernstein Sr. at Torin Products, Inc., as co-owner in 1966. Spenner managed the production side of the business, and Torin is credited with manufacturing miniaturized parts critical to the various moon landings and the advent of computerization, according to his nomination form. Spenner retired in 1996.

Spenner said he moved to Columbus in 1978. His contributions to the community include lending a hand in helping form Columbus Area Recreational Trails (CART) and being a longtime volunteer with the Platte Valley Literacy Association.

In 1997, Spenner and Curt Alms were having a coffee and started talking about the need for recreational trails in Columbus. The two contacted then City Administrator Lloyd Castner for advice and, along with eight other people, CART was created. These days there’s a variety of recreational trails for Columbus residents and visitors to enjoy, thanks to the help of Spenner.

“Art was very involved in the formation of the Columbus Area Recreational Trails, otherwise known as CART, which has grown in this community,” added Miki Naylor, a Rotary member who also helped with the award. “I'm thankful to you and your cohorts that had that vision to bring that to our community.”

Spenner didn’t stop there – he started with the literacy association in 1999. According to the nomination letter, he’s tutored GED and adult basic education students.

Platte Valley Literacy Association Executive Director Mary Wiegand said that Spenner has helped about 23 to 24 students obtain their GEDS.

“He has helped many of our students succeed and he's really been their support system. If we have a student that was struggling with math, Art was our guy to go (to),” Wiegand said.

Spenner made similar comments.

“I was called the math guru. So whenever they had a problem with math, they'd come see me, if I could help it,” he added. “It's so good to see someone get through the program and be happy about it.”

Spenner also worked with the citizenship program, has tutored English as a second language students and served as a classroom assistant. Spenner noted the difficulty that those attempting to get their citizenship face.

Wiegand said that when she speaks to groups about the organization, she will bring a citizenship book that contains 100 questions that the students will get asked. She asks the group to pick a number between one and 100; she then asks the group the question that corresponds with the selected number. Often, she noted, people will be unsure of the answer.

“It’s a very, very hard test sometimes,” Wiegand said. “Art understands the hardships and struggles that our students have gone through to get there.”

His nomination form states that one of Spenner’s students was a father whose son wanted to drop out of high school. The father and son made a deal that if the son stayed in school, the father would get his GED. The father ended up at the Platte Valley Literacy Association. With help from Spenner’s tutoring, both the father and son received their high school education.

Spenner noted that he’s had people express their gratitude for what he does for the organization.

“You meet somebody on the street and say, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you for helping me get through that program.' And I can't say the number of times I've met people who said that to me,” he said.

Spenner has served on the board of directors for both CART and the literacy association. He was awarded the Peter D. Rush “Spirit of Volunteerism” award in 2008 by the Columbus Area United Way. He has also been seen giving a hand at special events throughout the years, including Columbus Days and the Columbus Hispanic Festival.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.