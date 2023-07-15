Columbus’ own “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man” was a site to see at the Platte County Fair this past weekend.

In the comic books published by Marvel Comics, teenager Peter Parker – who is being raised by his aunt and uncle following the death of his parents – is bitten by a radioactive spider, which gives him superhuman powers and abilities.

Through the years, the Spider-Man character has inspired a number of popular movies, from the 2002-2007 films with Tobey Maguire; “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies with Andrew Garfield; the series featuring Tom Holland; and “The Spider-Verse” films starring Shameik Moore.

In the early evening of July 8, Spider-Man could be seen walking the grounds of Platte County Agricultural Park, but he wasn’t there fighting crime – the superhero was bringing a bright spot to kids’ days by posing for photos and joining them on rides.

But the Spider-Man at the Platte County Fair wasn’t a famous actor. He was 15-year-old Ryker Sky of Columbus.

Ryker said he’s long been a fan of comic book characters.

“I think Spider-Man is pretty cool,” he added. “He’s probably one of my favorite superheroes.”

Deciding to dress up as the superhero and go to the fair was an idea that came to him one day.

“I thought there would be a lot of people there, a lot of kids there,” Ryker said. “I thought it’d be fun since a lot of people like Spider-Man, especially since the Spider-Man movie came out like a month ago so I figured it’d be a fun experience for them.”

He received his costume about two weeks before going to the fair.

The experience, he said, was a great one.

“I took a lot of pictures, A LOT of pictures. It was fun, I went on rides with some of the kids,” Ryker said.

“A lot of little kids had fun with it.”

Ryker’s stepmother, Kristin, said the appearance of the comic book hero was even a surprise to her. Kristin noted the plan had been her to give Ryker a ride to the fair, but he asked if he could walk there instead.

“I said that was totally fine and then when he showed up at the fair, he was Spider-Man,” Kristin said.

Others at the fair – especially Spider-Man’s young fans – were excited to see him, with the youngsters yelling out “Spider-Man” and coming up to him. Ryker, Kristin said, just rolled with it, shaking hands, posing for photos and waving.

“I think it brought joy. I think it’s fun for older kids to connect with younger kids,” Kristin said. “Ryker is an older brother to five younger brothers and sisters, and so I think he just knows how that makes people feel.”

Ryker wanted other people to have fun and to have fun himself, she added, without seeming to want recognition.

“Ryker is a very well-rounded young man. He has a solid head on his shoulders and he gives a lot of thought to everything he does,” Kristin said. “He’s a very thoughtful child, and he always has been.”

And could the Columbus community potentially see the reappearance of “Spidey” in the future?

“Oh, yeah, 100%,” Ryker said. “The amount of smiles that I saw on kids’ faces made my day.”

After all, “with great power comes great responsibility.”

Ryker will be a freshman this upcoming school year at Columbus High School. He’s involved in wrestling, baseball, football and soccer.

Ryker is the son of Tim and Kristin Sky and Haley Schwager; grandson of Mark and Deanna Howerter and Terry and Gina Fisher; and a big brother to many siblings, all of Columbus.