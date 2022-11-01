Splashing good times: Aquatic Center events planned for fall and winter

While a pool is a fun enough place as it is, Aquatic Center Coordinator Joe Krepel and Columbus Parks and Recreation Manager Betsy Eckhardt want to make it even more fun.

To add a little variety to the current lineup of lessons and open swim hours, Eckhardt and Krepel introduced Reef's Dive and Movie earlier this fall to enhance both the movie-going and swimming experiences.

"Movies at the pool is something a lot of recreational facilities do. It's a fun way for kids to swim, they get to watch a movie or get to play on the inner tubes and those kinds of things," Eckhardt said.

This month's movie, playing Nov. 5 from 7-9 p.m. is "Free Birds," an animated movie about time-traveling turkeys. Eckhardt said the event and movie are for any age group, but it is recommended those 6-years-old and younger be accompanied by an adult at the pool.

"Realistically, probably not going to be a lot of movie-watching as much as there is playing with inner tubes," Eckhardt said.

Krepel said this is just one of a recent series of trial events to bring people into the aquatic center and enhance the experience of those who already attend regularly.

"We started this fall and with swim lessons, there's activities we're introducing, things are going a little better each time, more people know about it," Krepel said.

For members of the aquatic center, the events are free and for non-members, they are the standard admission of $5.

"We're just trying to find fun events for families. Dive and Movie opens things up for families to come in, play at the pool and we'll have the movie running, it's just something to do, something different," Krepel said.

In addition, on Nov. 13 from 3-5 p.m., the Aquatics Center will feature "Draw in the Hall-idays," where participants can make holiday-themed crafts and on Nov. 19 from 4-6 p.m., will have a fall themed Coral's Classes call "Thankswimming," with seasonal games and activities, and Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, from 12-4 p.m. is School Day Out, a similar day of games and activities.