Spread love and support: Butler County Area Foundation Fund launches COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Butler County Area Foundation Fund’s years of strategic hard work and planning are about to pay dividends.
The nonprofit, whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for all people in the Butler County area through the use of contributed funds entrusted to its stewardship, has launched its own COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund is meant to help combat the toll the pandemic is taking on the area.
As part of it, BCAFF has set aside funding to provide grants to organizations in Butler County that support services for community members who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak. The grants will provide these organizations with resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been good stewards of our unrestricted fund, and this is exactly why we raised all this money: For times like this,” BCAFF Co-Chair Diane Duren said. “So when we started talking about this, we discussed how we needed to really be doing something because we need to be a leader and show we can give back. What better way to do that than with a COVID-19 Fund?”
To help make an immediate impact, BCAFF members decided to get the fund going by making donations to fellow nonprofits they felt could greatly benefit from funding and that already do a lot to help within the county: Genesis House and Blue Valley Community Action each received $1,500, while Rural Food Connection (through St. Luke’s United Methodist Church), Christ’s Kitchen (through St. Mary’s Church) and Butler County Ministerial Association each got $1,000.
“It allows us to get money out in the community to help those that are most affected right now,” said fellow BCAFF Co-Chair Kent Clymer. “And help those people who are taking the brunt of it.”
The Butler County Area Foundation Fund is an affiliate of the Nebraska Community Foundation, which helps communities in Nebraska live the good life by providing resources and training to a network of associated funds. Its chief operating officer, K.C. Belitz, has been impressed with how the Butler County entity has operated.
“It is a great example of why you build these endowments over time - so you have that capacity when the need arises,” Belitz said. “Having that resource available to your (county) without having to make those asks right now is a pretty valuable resource.”
The Butler County Ministerial Association is a ministry of wholeness serving God together for a better Butler County by providing fellowship and prayer support to spiritual leaders of the Body of Christ in Butler County and to encourage Christian unity through prayer, outreach and service to the county.
David Palomaki, the pastor at Redeemer Lutheran Church and an administrator of the Ministerial Association, said the funds would be used to help folks with paying utility bills and purchasing food during this tough time.
“We’re very appreciative,” he said. “It’s indicative of how folks in the county respond to a neighbor’s need. We have a lot of good support from our community and it’s just really nice to see this continuing.”
Genesis House provides support to victims of domestic abuse and their families throughout Butler and Polk counties via mentoring and education. Its executive director, Pat Lostroh, was overjoyed to learn her organization was receiving the gift.
“It feels like one more miracle. I’ve always seen miracles happen at Genesis House and this is another one,” she said. “I’m feeling very grateful for this timely gift that will greatly impact our clients. It’s scary right now. The clients we have we’re struggling before this pandemic, so they’re struggling even harder now to make ends meet and live through one more harsh obstacle in their lives.”
The funds will be put to good use, as the executive director said they’ll go toward supplementing bills the nonprofit’s clients have that are tied to basic needs, such as housing, food, medicine and utilities.
“These funds could very well be life-saving at this point in time,” she said, adding her hope that everyone in the county does their part when it comes to social distancing so that the state can flatten the curve as quickly as possible. “Most of our clients are not very financially secure.”
The BCAFF will review all applications and roll out funds on an as-needed basis. Those who want to be considered for the next wave of funding can apply (https://forms.gle/qqALAwrQHEsedBpdA). Any questions regarding the application process should be emailed to bcaffgrants@gmail.com with ‘COVID-19 Questions’ in the subject line.
Those eligible to apply must be 501c3 nonprofit organizations; groups fiscally sponsored by a 501c3 nonprofit organization; other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contribution, such as schools, faith-based organizations and other public entities; and use the funding for needs within Butler County.
Individuals, business, labor unions, as well as 501c4, 501c5 or 501c6 organizations, are ineligible.
“I really like the two-phase approach,” Belitz said of how the BCAFF issued funds immediately and has plans to do more. “They got grants out into the community to address immediate needs. That was a good-balanced approach. I also think it’s great they recognized mental health as part of those grants.”
BCAFF members are undoubtedly excited to help their county navigate through what is a trying time.
“We always talk about making our (county) a better place, so what better time to make it a better place when people are having a tough time with food insecurity and that type of thing?” Clymer said.
Duren had a similar perspective.
“We feel like the Butler County Area Foundation Fund is perceived as a catalyst for philanthropy in the county,” she said. “We have the ability to provide these funds, we knew there was this need, so this was just something we wanted to do.”
To donate to the fund, visit www.nebcommfound.org/give/butler-county-area-foundation-fund/.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegra. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
