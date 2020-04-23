Spread love and support: Butler County Area Foundation Fund launches COVID-19 Relief Fund

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Butler County Area Foundation Fund’s years of strategic hard work and planning are about to pay dividends.

The nonprofit, whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for all people in the Butler County area through the use of contributed funds entrusted to its stewardship, has launched its own COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund is meant to help combat the toll the pandemic is taking on the area.

As part of it, BCAFF has set aside funding to provide grants to organizations in Butler County that support services for community members who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak. The grants will provide these organizations with resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been good stewards of our unrestricted fund, and this is exactly why we raised all this money: For times like this,” BCAFF Co-Chair Diane Duren said. “So when we started talking about this, we discussed how we needed to really be doing something because we need to be a leader and show we can give back. What better way to do that than with a COVID-19 Fund?”