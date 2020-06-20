Spreading cheer: Emerald residents visited by farm animals

Residents at Emerald Nursing & Rehab of Columbus experienced a special time Thursday morning as a local couple brought farm animals for a social distancing-friendly visit.
Laurie Cech, activities director at Emerald, said that to help spread joy into residents’ day, her sister, Merri Lutjelusche, brought some animals from the farm.
Lutjelusche had help from her husband, three daughters and her daughters’ friends to bring sheep, pigs, rabbits and a goat, dog and calf for Emerald residents to see. Lutjelusche owns a farm outside of Columbus, located just within the border of Colfax County.
“(We wanted) just to give the residents some joy and a light at the end of the tunnel that family and visitors will be able to come,” Cech said.
Lutjelusche and her family walked the animals around the building so residents could watch out of their windows. Some residents also sat outside – from a safe distance - to watch the animals
“It was really neat. They were really happy,” Cech noted.
Cech shared one story in which one of her sister’s pigs appeared to play dead.
“They said, ‘Hey, look at that!’ It was really comical,” Cech said, laughing.
Lutjelusche expressed similar comments.
“They liked them. A couple of them asked questions. They enjoyed it,” Lutjelusche said, adding that some of the residents appeared to enjoy seeing the children more than the animals.
Lutjelusche said that she would often take her animals to visit the now closed nursing home in Schuyler as a part of 4-H. Though during that event, she noted, she would only bring one animal while other families also brought an animal.
According to Cech, the activity helped lift the spirits of residents who may be feeling down about not being able to visit their loved ones in person due to COVID-19 restrictions. Recently, students from Barb’s School of Dance participated in a costume parade for residents and a family parade was held last week.
Other area nursing homes have held similar activities for residents. Barb’s School of Dance had also held a costume parade at Brookestone Acres and The Heritage at Meridian Gardens.
“They’re missing their families and their friends,” Cech said. “They’re just really needing that right now.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
