Spreading cheer: Emerald residents visited by farm animals

“They liked them. A couple of them asked questions. They enjoyed it,” Lutjelusche said, adding that some of the residents appeared to enjoy seeing the children more than the animals.

Lutjelusche said that she would often take her animals to visit the now closed nursing home in Schuyler as a part of 4-H. Though during that event, she noted, she would only bring one animal while other families also brought an animal.

According to Cech, the activity helped lift the spirits of residents who may be feeling down about not being able to visit their loved ones in person due to COVID-19 restrictions. Recently, students from Barb’s School of Dance participated in a costume parade for residents and a family parade was held last week.

Other area nursing homes have held similar activities for residents. Barb’s School of Dance had also held a costume parade at Brookestone Acres and The Heritage at Meridian Gardens.

“They’re missing their families and their friends,” Cech said. “They’re just really needing that right now.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.