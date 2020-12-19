Spreading Christmas joy: Columbus Area Holiday Spirit helps children in need

Despite masks covering the faces of individuals coming to get the gifts, Spencer noted they were still able to see their reactions.

Masks were not the only change this year.

“We were not allowed into the facility… so basically we parked our table down by the doors. We could only let two people in the building at a time,” Spencer said. “We had a person outside that was guiding them. We had walkie-talkies and she would call their number because every family has a number … and then (the people in the gym) would get the bag and bring it down to us. ”

It was a pretty good system, she added.

Although the gifts are given for Christmas, Young said the kids don’t necessarily want toys.

“Some kids might ask for a computer or a PS5,” she said. “But the majority of these kids want a winter coat, hats, that kind of stuff, a blanket.”

The group tries to make sure each child has some type of clothing and some type of toy, she added.