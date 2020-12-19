Spreading Christmas joy: Columbus Area Holiday Spirit helps children in need

The Holiday Spirit Co-op, which changed its name to Columbus Area Holiday Spirit when it became a nonprofit, uses Christmas trees to help families in need around town.
The group collects information about disadvantaged children in the area then puts tags on the trees with the wish list of the child. Residents can then take a tag and are encouraged to spend around $45 per child.
This year, the nonprofit set up its trees as usual but, in a surprise to the organizers, had fewer families. Still, organizers said it is important to help.
“It feels good to help others. And, you know, when you see the tears in their eyes or their hands are shaking when they get their stuff because they’re so excited,” Juli Spencer, co-chair of Columbus Area Holiday Spirit, said. “All of those things, it makes you feel so good.”
Other co-chairs of the group are Michelle Cruise and Jolene Young.
Typically, the group sets up shop to distribute the presents in St. Isidore Catholic School, where Spencer teaches kindergarten. The presents are put in bags and families come inside to get their bags.
Despite masks covering the faces of individuals coming to get the gifts, Spencer noted they were still able to see their reactions.
Masks were not the only change this year.
“We were not allowed into the facility… so basically we parked our table down by the doors. We could only let two people in the building at a time,” Spencer said. “We had a person outside that was guiding them. We had walkie-talkies and she would call their number because every family has a number … and then (the people in the gym) would get the bag and bring it down to us. ”
It was a pretty good system, she added.
Support Local Journalism
Although the gifts are given for Christmas, Young said the kids don’t necessarily want toys.
“Some kids might ask for a computer or a PS5,” she said. “But the majority of these kids want a winter coat, hats, that kind of stuff, a blanket.”
The group tries to make sure each child has some type of clothing and some type of toy, she added.
“This year, we were fortunate to be able to give every family a gift card to the grocery store,” Young said. “So that was a big thing this year for us.”
Young added that the event is especially meaningful as not everybody gets to have a Christmas.
“This is all these folks are going to get for Christmas, a lot of them,” she said.
Some families just end up in a bad situation, Spencer said.
“Maybe they have medical bills that came up,” Spencer said. “Maybe an abusive spouse or going through a divorce situation, and all of a sudden you’re down and out and you don’t know where Christmas is coming from for your kids.”
One of the best parts is hearing stories from people who come back and help others in the program, she said.
“Because they had help,” Spencer said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.