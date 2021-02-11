Spreading some love: Big Pals-Little Pals make Valentine's Day cards

“Each month, we try to have an activity so the Big Pals don’t have to try to figure out what to do at least one time a month,” Heesacker said. “There’s always an activity that they can attend, which I really love that. I think that’s a great idea.”

Heesacker had previously been on the board, but then went off and came back on again.

“We were just trying to think of monthly activities and I like to scrapbook and so Tammi (Gotschall) and I got together to host the event,” she noted. “That was Melanie (Knoepfle’s) idea, she (said) ‘why don’t we donate them?’”

Knoepfle had brought up the idea at the first event, Heesacker said.

“We all thought it was a good idea and so we all made extras,” she added.

The way the Little Pals take on projects like this is interesting to Heesacker.

“These little kids just have such a big heart,” she said. “This is a chance they can give something back to (their) families, their loved ones. They want to make a card for their grandma, their grandpa or their mom and siblings.”