Spreading some love: Big Pals-Little Pals make Valentine's Day cards

A pandemic and brutally cold weather couldn’t stop Big Pals – Little Pals from making Valentine’s Day cards for nursing home residents.
For the past four years, the group has hosted this endeavor where both Big and Little Pals make cards for their families and donate the extras to Cottonwood Place (3271 29th Ave.)
“It’s important to show the Little Pals ways to give back to the community,” Executive Director Karmen Thompson said. “It’s important for our matches to provide activities for our matches to do. It’s also good for matches to spend time together.”
This year, the participants wore masks in a room at 1C Church (2200 28th Ave.) on Tuesday. There were seven adults and seven children. One of the participants, Aimee Heesacker, was there with her Little Pal Cady.
Heesacker is the vice president of the Board of Directors and has been Cady’s Big Pal for five-and-a-half years.
“I love it. I think it’s a lot of fun,” Heesacker said. “My Little Pal has a really good sense of humor and we have a lot of similarities in common. We both are kind of artsy and we like to cook.”
The two have a lot of things they find in common, she added, and were able to spend time together at Tuesday’s event. The event itself is a monthly match activity.
“Each month, we try to have an activity so the Big Pals don’t have to try to figure out what to do at least one time a month,” Heesacker said. “There’s always an activity that they can attend, which I really love that. I think that’s a great idea.”
Heesacker had previously been on the board, but then went off and came back on again.
“We were just trying to think of monthly activities and I like to scrapbook and so Tammi (Gotschall) and I got together to host the event,” she noted. “That was Melanie (Knoepfle’s) idea, she (said) ‘why don’t we donate them?’”
Knoepfle had brought up the idea at the first event, Heesacker said.
“We all thought it was a good idea and so we all made extras,” she added.
The way the Little Pals take on projects like this is interesting to Heesacker.
“These little kids just have such a big heart,” she said. “This is a chance they can give something back to (their) families, their loved ones. They want to make a card for their grandma, their grandpa or their mom and siblings.”
It’s sweet to see them get so excited about it, she said. Everybody wants to make somebody else happy, she added, especially when making the extra cards to donate.
“Just (cheering) up people and sometimes (the nursing home residents) get kind of lonely,” she said. “Just a nice little ‘I’m thinking of you’ card can make their day.”
Nursing homes have been through a lot this year.
“So anything we can do to kind of brighten their day would be fantastic,” Thompson said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.