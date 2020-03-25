Spreading the love: Couple performs hymns from a distance for residents

Residents of numerous Columbus area retirement homes were recently serenaded with heartfelt hymns with the hope it would uplift them during a trying time.

Nicole and Joel Ripke decided to put their musical abilities to good use by traveling to various Columbus retirement homes earlier this week. At each stop, they performed outside for residents to watch from indoors. Nicole is the program director for Camp Luther, an outdoor ministry in Schuyler that offers summer camps and year-round retreats, among other things, that aims to create and renew disciples of Jesus Christ.

She recently got to talking with Camp Luther Maintenance Director Rob Honken, whose wife, Tiffany, is the life enrichment assistant at Brookestone Acres. Nicole said she loved Tiffany’s idea of the Ripkes performing outdoors for residents and decided they wanted to make it happen.

“Since we can’t do it on-site (at camp), we wanted a way that we could be in the community and do something for the community,” Nicole said. “We want to continue to share joy with people.”