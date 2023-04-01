This past weekend in late March I finally heard at least two chorus frogs teasing each other on a pond adjacent to the Platte River. These little creatures are the first to start calling for perspective mates and can call as early at the beginning of March depending on the year.

This species can be found around permanent water bodies in open areas and in wet, riparian forests. The males make a "reeeek" call from grasses, vegetation, or ground around any water body from April through to September. This call is characteristic of this group of frogs that are present in the genus Pseudacris of which they belong.

Chorus frogs (Pseudacris maculata) or otherwise known as the boreal chorus frog are typically no bigger than a little over an inch. They have a golden brown to bronze color with three dark green to black stripes extending down the back. There are also two black, lateral stripes that extend through the from the nose, through the eyes and down the sides.

The tadpoles feed on algae, while the adults feed on ants, beetles, flies and spiders. Aquatic vegetation can also be part of their diet. Chorus frogs also have adapted cultural learning techniques to avoid predation from invasive species.

Over the years we have performed various chorus counts in wetlands for tribes and others for species like the chorus frog, wood frog, northern and plains leopard frog, tree frogs, Blanchard cricket frog and of course the non-native bullfrog. Toads sing later in the summer, and their calls are just as impressive.

These creatures are versatile in their habitat preference but typically found in pastures or recently burned grasslands and usually within 100 meters of permanent or temporary waters. I have heard and observed them locally in riparian habitats, shrublands, or forests with inundated backwaters which are common along the Loup, Missouri and Platte Rivers.

The adults can tolerate freezing and appear to overwinter in underground rodent burrows, dead vegetation near pond and river banks or in the crevices of rocks and logs. Boreal Chorus Frogs are regularly found in the water only during the breeding period in spring (Baxter and Stone, 1980). Boreal chorus frogs have evolved the ability to control their freezing by producing protein ice nucleators, which is a really cool adaptation. This happens outside their cells and keeps them from rupturing.

Scientific literature states that tadpoles may be more sensitive to bioaccumulation because they ingest algae that would likely be contaminated. It is likely that both pesticides and herbicides may represent lethal and/or sublethal threats to Boreal Chorus Frog populations. Hecnar (1995) found that acute and chronic toxic effects of ammonium nitrate were observed in tadpoles of the Boreal Chorus Frog at concentrations that are commonly exceeded in agricultural areas.

Amphibians worldwide are being infected with the fungus Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis (Bd) and the boreal chorus frog is no exception. Bd infects the skin of its host, which results in an inability to properly osmo-regulate through the skin. The symptoms to this disease vary between species, ranging from seemingly unaffected to acute or immediate death.

Amphibians are very important species in their ecosystems, but declines are occurring worldwide. There are numerous reasons that amphibians decline, with the most common being disease, habitat loss, extended drought, in more permanent wetlands, and competition with invasive species.

A sure sign of spring is when you hear so much “croaking” you can’t even think. When you are outside over the next month near water, quietly listen to see if you can hear some of species we have in our state. You might be surprised on how different they can sound.