Spring migration in the heartland

Insects like butterflies also migrate and most are familiar with the monarch and its epic journey each fall. However, spring flights happen as well and sun loving bats make their way back on to the scene with other spring travelers.

From late summer into fall, many North American bats prepare for the long winter ahead, storing the fat reserves they will need to last until spring. In most places, especially here in Nebraska, winter means a shortage of food for insectivorous animals. Well, it won’t be long now, bugs will be everywhere. Some bats migrate and others find hibernacula (refuge) and hibernate until warmer days.

Researchers found migration timing was shifting in both spring and fall, but the effects were sharpest in the spring. According to Professor Horton from Colorado State, fall migration periods vary tremendously, with individuals less likely to migrate at the same time as they are in the spring when they head north to breed and nest.

Migration is a mystery we may never fully understand. I know I get frustrated when complex problems don’t have quick answers, with science or just dealing with everyday challenges in life. Maybe, just maybe, man may not have all the answers and we should chalk one up for being thankful for what we do know. Sometimes, I think we may know too much…

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

