Spring migration in the heartland

As the days get warmer, lots of biochemical changes are occurring in plants and animals in our environment. Warm and cold blooded vertebrates (invertebrates are another day) are undergoing changes in their metabolism to capitalize on the gifts of the warming sun. Avian species like birds and bats go south for the winter to eliminate the problem of available food that is always an issue in the winter in northern latitudes.
In 2019, Ducks Unlimited provided total population estimates at 39 million breeding ducks in the traditional survey area, It is 6 percent lower than 2018’s estimate of 41.2 million and 10 percent above the long-term average (since 1955). Though resident and migratory geese may mingle during winter, they retain separate breeding ranges and do not typically interbreed. It is estimated that well over 3.2 million geese per year in North America, migrate through the states. The resident populations of these geese across the country, continues to grow at a rapid rate and may vary from location to location.
When I was much younger it was rare to see any geese spend much time in the Columbus area. Now it is even more unlikely not to see geese moving through the entire city on a daily basis. Certainly a good conservation story, but there are impacts too, which is another story.
Spring migration also includes neo-tropical migrants, song birds, raptors and a variety of shorebirds we hardly think about. Cranes, terns, plovers, a multitude of shorebirds and gulls pass through our neck of the woods in numbers we can’t even imagine.
Insects like butterflies also migrate and most are familiar with the monarch and its epic journey each fall. However, spring flights happen as well and sun loving bats make their way back on to the scene with other spring travelers.
From late summer into fall, many North American bats prepare for the long winter ahead, storing the fat reserves they will need to last until spring. In most places, especially here in Nebraska, winter means a shortage of food for insectivorous animals. Well, it won’t be long now, bugs will be everywhere. Some bats migrate and others find hibernacula (refuge) and hibernate until warmer days.
Researchers found migration timing was shifting in both spring and fall, but the effects were sharpest in the spring. According to Professor Horton from Colorado State, fall migration periods vary tremendously, with individuals less likely to migrate at the same time as they are in the spring when they head north to breed and nest.
Migration is a mystery we may never fully understand. I know I get frustrated when complex problems don’t have quick answers, with science or just dealing with everyday challenges in life. Maybe, just maybe, man may not have all the answers and we should chalk one up for being thankful for what we do know. Sometimes, I think we may know too much…
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.
