February is a long month even though it is only 28 days except every four years. I always referred to it as the February doldrums because some of us worse than others, get a little anxious, crabby, short-sighted and maybe just more complacent in northern latitudes with freezing temperatures. I always thought a pill developed for coping with a long February should be on our local shelves, but we have not arrived there yet.

There are subtle changes in nature beginning usually in February for many kinds of bird which are farther south of us waiting for the pending changes in climate to journey northward on their seasonal trek to traditional breeding grounds. This incredible event has taken place since birds first inhabited on our living planet.

Most of the birds we see all winter are typically the species that overwinter in our great state. We know now many Canada geese overwinter in the Columbus area, as we have enough open water and available food to keep them local. One only has to cross the Loup River Bridge and resident flocks of geese are seen metabolically relaxing on sand bars and the edge of ice sheets above and below the bridge on almost any day of the week. Great horned owls and numerous raptors don’t go very far unless there is a better place to find food.

Other bird species at our latitude may move from higher elevations to lower ones when we get closer to the Rocky Mountain west. Many of these are upland birds like grouse, pheasants, quail, magpies, crows, and some other songbirds to find warmer areas with potentially more available forage to meet their daily metabolic needs.

Some medium distance migrants like bluejays and robins will migrate shorter distances, but sometimes only a few hundred miles. We track bird numbers in a four-state region (Kansas to North Dakota) on a periodic basis and it is always interesting to see who sticks around and who shows up early. Collared doves, a listed Nebraska invasive species has been observed in growing population numbers the past few years in Nebraska through the Dakotas.

Long distance migrants typically move from breeding ranges in the United States and Canada to wintering grounds in Central and South America or some of our southern states and Mexico. Despite some of the incredibly challenging journeys involved, long-distance migration is a feature of some 350 species of North American birds.

A few examples of these bird species include the North American travelers like blackbirds, vireos, flycatchers, wood ducks and many other species, terns, plovers, tanagers, warblers, orioles, and swallows have evolved from forms that originated in the tropics. These bird species have evolved this mystery of migration over thousands of years and representations of that are still evident today.

The mechanisms initiating migratory behavior vary and are not always completely understood. Migration can be triggered by a combination of changes in day length (photoperiod), lower or higher temperatures, changes in food availability, and genetic predisposition.

For centuries, people who have kept cage birds have noticed that the migratory species go through a period of restlessness each spring and fall and show examples of restless-ness. Different species of birds and even segments of the population within the same species may follow different migratory patterns and we see that even more with changing climates.

I know as I get older, I sure like to migrate to more southerly latitudes to modify my mid-winter behaviors. I also notice that as a human who loves nature, home is not a “place,” it is a “feeling” of where we belong. I think we limit ourselves when we do not go beyond city limits.

When I lived in Missoula Montana and worked for the Zoology Department at the University, we conducted home range studies for a variety of mammals that had home ranges covering several hundred miles. I am starting to think my home range may include everything from Montana to Arizona.

Have a great rest of the winter!