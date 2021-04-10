Spring season gobblers good for outdoor family fun

On a warm, April sunny day in 2003 and several other days, I had the good fortune of hunting and camping with my two young sons creating those memories not even a camera can capture. We were camped on the banks of the Platte River when my sons were 4 and 5 years old respectively and we had the time of our lives calling Mr. Gobbler and viewing all the grandeur of spring time wonders unfolding on the banks of one of our states largest rivers.
Spring turkey season has been a ritual for many hunting families for a couple of generations now in Nebraska. The virus hampered the turkey ritual for many non-residents last year which did not help the commission get normal revenues from the sport. Techniques vary, but there are numerous ways to call, set up in blinds, and get close to these birds in way that puts us in position to see these wild birds in a natural setting. Like many other hunting pursuits, it allows us to derive some connection to the land we don’t normally get in town.
According to University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Chris Chizinski, in collaboration with Nebraska Game and Parks, the state sustained an approximately $1.1 million loss due to a decline of 89% in nonresident permit sales. Comparing the 2019 season to 2020, 11,856 less nonresident permits were sold. This is substantial, since nonresident permits are $109, compared to $30 for residents. Game and Parks receives much of its funding for conservation and public land management related to permit sales.
Our state (NGPC) like many others have sustained budget shortfalls because of the viral restraints on travel for non-residents (where the funding really comes from) this past year and in my mind should trigger short term management challenges related to population changes, but also planning for the long term sustainability with improved and more permanent habitat solutions.
The National Wild Turkey Federation has created or joined national and regional initiatives and landscape-scale projects to achieve NWTF’s America’s Big Six of Wildlife Conservation goals to slow the loss of habitat and improve habitat diversity, forest health, pine management, water quality, winter wildlife survival, healthy hardwood forests and riparian areas and to restore oak woodlands, savannas and prairies.
The National Wild Turkey Federation and the U.S.D.A.’s Natural Resources Conservation Service are working together to help improve forest health and forest ecosystems on private lands and manage the forestry-related workload derived from the Farm Bill. As part of the National Forestry Initiative agreement, the NWTF is positioned to help improve forest health on about 350,000 acres of private land in a number of regions, throughout the country.
The one I like is the Northern Plains Riparian Restoration Initiative that was developed by the NWTF in 2007 to address the management of streamside habitat (riparian areas) and the conservation of these vital ecosystems. Riparian habitats provide roosting, nesting areas and migration corridors for many flocks that maintain the stable population our state currently has.
The future of all wildlife will require cooperative partnerships, reliable funding sources and improved management activities, so the restoration and management of these valuable riparian and other habitats can continue. Management objectives include proper species selection, planting/restoration of native tree and shrub species, improved grazing regimes benefitting grasses and forbs, invasive plant species management, public education and scientific based research to promote understanding and management of these critical ecosystems. There is still much to learn.
Going back to the early 2000s, I remember hunting with my young kids and remembering the patience required by the mentoring adult. I distinctly remember trying to bag an archery turkey and successfully calling a 4-year-old tom turkey to within 3 yards of our blind shooting window and my sons pulling on my belt while I was trying to get an effective pull on the arrow. To no avail, I missed. But I did learn the next time we went to bring more and better snacks; problem was solved.
In the grand scheme of things, I was just glad they were with me and got to enjoy some joys of nature, many never get to experience. To me, some of my greatest memories are those with my family in the woods chasing the prey of the day reminding me of how blessed we were.
Nebraska’s spring season is among the longest around. Archery opened March 25, shotgun opens April 17 and the season doesn’t close until May 31. Grab your young family and get out there! They grow up way too fast!
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.