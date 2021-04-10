Spring season gobblers good for outdoor family fun

On a warm, April sunny day in 2003 and several other days, I had the good fortune of hunting and camping with my two young sons creating those memories not even a camera can capture. We were camped on the banks of the Platte River when my sons were 4 and 5 years old respectively and we had the time of our lives calling Mr. Gobbler and viewing all the grandeur of spring time wonders unfolding on the banks of one of our states largest rivers.

Spring turkey season has been a ritual for many hunting families for a couple of generations now in Nebraska. The virus hampered the turkey ritual for many non-residents last year which did not help the commission get normal revenues from the sport. Techniques vary, but there are numerous ways to call, set up in blinds, and get close to these birds in way that puts us in position to see these wild birds in a natural setting. Like many other hunting pursuits, it allows us to derive some connection to the land we don’t normally get in town.