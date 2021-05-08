Spring time is tick time

After six decades in the great outdoors, I have had my share of encounters with those pesky brown blood suckers known as ticks. Ticks are not insects. They're actually close relatives of scorpions, mites and spiders. If you spend enough time in heavily vegetated areas along waterways in our state, you have picked ticks off your body. One small tick can make a large body miserable. That could be another good country song about ticks!

I have never had confirmed Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, but have been laid out with severe fevers, chills and a heavy antibiotic regimen three different times in my life of woodland and wetland adventures. In Montana during my undergrad career, I trapped for the University and came home from the mountains around Miller Creek and had 72 ticks on me at one time according to the Health Center who treated me [you think you pick them all, but you don’t]. These parasitic, well adapted arachnids find ways to get to you in tall or even short wet grass and will attach to you without knowing.

After feeding on its first host, the tick hangs onto vegetation with its hind legs and extends its front legs out from its body. Ticks are sensitive to carbon dioxide, which helps them locate hosts(I am guessing I am a CO2 machine). The tick grabs onto its host with its front legs as the host passes by. It then climbs up the host and settles down to feed.