Spring time is tick time

After six decades in the great outdoors, I have had my share of encounters with those pesky brown blood suckers known as ticks. Ticks are not insects. They're actually close relatives of scorpions, mites and spiders. If you spend enough time in heavily vegetated areas along waterways in our state, you have picked ticks off your body. One small tick can make a large body miserable. That could be another good country song about ticks!
I have never had confirmed Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, but have been laid out with severe fevers, chills and a heavy antibiotic regimen three different times in my life of woodland and wetland adventures. In Montana during my undergrad career, I trapped for the University and came home from the mountains around Miller Creek and had 72 ticks on me at one time according to the Health Center who treated me [you think you pick them all, but you don’t]. These parasitic, well adapted arachnids find ways to get to you in tall or even short wet grass and will attach to you without knowing.
After feeding on its first host, the tick hangs onto vegetation with its hind legs and extends its front legs out from its body. Ticks are sensitive to carbon dioxide, which helps them locate hosts(I am guessing I am a CO2 machine). The tick grabs onto its host with its front legs as the host passes by. It then climbs up the host and settles down to feed.
Ticks have life cycles that involve four distinct states: egg, six-legged larva or seed tick, nymph, and adult. Both the American dog tick and the Lone Star tick are typical "three host" ticks. Each feeding stage (larva, nymph, and adult) of three host ticks must find and feed on a different animal. These different stages are different sizes and can make identification difficult while you pick them off.
In Nebraska the most common tick is the American dog tick (Dermacenter variabilis), also known as the wood tick. The American dog tick is found throughout the state. At one time only in the southeastern most counties of Nebraska, was the Lone Star tick, (Amblyomma americanum) found, but it is much more common now. As our climate trend warms, we may experience more lone star ticks farther north. They have a nice white dot on their abdomen. This species has established itself near Columbus the past few years. The black-legged tick or deer tick is known to be in Nebraska now too.
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF) disease is caused by rickettsia bacteria, Rickettsia rickettsii, and transmitted by the American dog tick. It is the most severe and most frequently reported tick-borne illness in the U.S. Although RMSF does occur in the Rocky Mountains, most cases are reported from other states. Confirmed cases of RMSF in Nebraska are very rare, but can occur. Classic signs of RMSF are fever and rash on a person who has been bitten by a tick.
Lyme disease is caused by the spirochete Borrelia burgdorferi. Early signs of Lyme disease include a red rash which expands in concentric circles outward from the tick bite producing a "bull's-eye" effect. Later, the victim may experience flu-like symptoms, such as a headache, fever, chills, lethargy, and joint and muscle pain. It is a seriously debilitating disease if ignored and untreated, but is easily treated with antibiotics in its early stages.
The Lone star tick does transmit ehrlichiosis, a disease with symptoms very similar to Lyme disease, including fever, headache, fatigue, and muscle aches. Sounds like a broken record…Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, joint pains, confusion, and, occasionally, a rash. Symptoms typically appear after an incubation period of 5-10 days following the tick bite.
There are simple steps people can take that offer protection against any type of tick.
Preventive steps include:
• Use a repellent with at least 20 percent DEET, picaridin or IR3535 or permethrin-treated clothing.
• Dress in long-sleeved shirts, pants and socks when you're outside.
• Do frequent tick checks after being outdoors and remove attached ticks promptly with fine-tipped tweezers. CHECK THOROUGHLY.
• Shower as soon as possible after being outdoors.
What to do if you find an attached tick:
• Remove the attached tick as soon as you notice it by grasping with fine-tipped tweezers, as close to the skin as possible, and pulling it straight out. Early removal can minimize and often eliminate the chance of infection.
• Watch for signs of illness such as rash or fever in the days and weeks following the bite, and see a health care provider if these develop.
At the end of the day it’s pretty obvious ticks are taxi’ for a lot of nasty critters humans just don’t want any part of. My time in the woods and in nature, are precious and few, and after 6 decades I still refuse to surrender to those microscopic conveyors of misery. One thing we all have learned over the past months and years are what we don’t see, sometimes, can hurt us the most.
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.