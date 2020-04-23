Spring trash bash: Columbus Motor Company picks up trash on Earth Day

Pawnee Park got a little greener on Wednesday thanks to the efforts of the team at Columbus Motor Company.
CMC employees Janice Nichols, Rhonda Whalen, Janell Walters, Lyndsay Groene, Ray Davila, Tyrel Whalen, Gavin Sporing, Pedro Villa, Lori Merrill and Mike Steiner all spent a few hours on Wednesday afternoon picking up trash in the park near the Andrew Jackson Higgins National Memorial in south Columbus.
“We just thought Earth Day was a great opportunity for employees to get outside, enjoy the weather and do something to give back to the community,” said Nichols, CMC’s internet & sales BDC manager. “Giving back to the community is very important to Columbus Motor Company and our employees.”
Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, it now includes events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries.
Nichols said she was inspired to help organize the venture after hearing about CMC’s sister dealership, Norfolk Auto Center, doing something similar. The CMC team has been working in various shifts to practice social distancing throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which they continued to do out at the park. They had gloves to wear while out. They also got 36 trash pickers courtesy of local nonprofit Keep Columbus Beautiful to help them so they didn’t have to touch any trash with their hands.
“I think it’s great they took it upon themselves to get out there and do something as a group,” KCB Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said, noting that the activities her nonprofit had planned for Earth Day were canceled due to the pandemic. “This one put on by Columbus Motor Company is a win-win. It’s something they could do to give back. Employees donated their time, and it’s also very safe because Pawnee Park is so huge, so you can social distance.”
CMC General Sales Manager Josh Hopwood said they got the approval from the City and police department before going out.
“We do those things because it’s something small we can give back to the community that’s given us so much …” he said.
Nichols said she and her colleagues had a great time out at the park knowing they were doing something that made a positive difference in the community.
“I thought it went really, really well,” she said.
Columbus Motor Company is at 2806 23rd St. in Columbus.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
