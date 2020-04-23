Spring trash bash: Columbus Motor Company picks up trash on Earth Day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pawnee Park got a little greener on Wednesday thanks to the efforts of the team at Columbus Motor Company.

CMC employees Janice Nichols, Rhonda Whalen, Janell Walters, Lyndsay Groene, Ray Davila, Tyrel Whalen, Gavin Sporing, Pedro Villa, Lori Merrill and Mike Steiner all spent a few hours on Wednesday afternoon picking up trash in the park near the Andrew Jackson Higgins National Memorial in south Columbus.

“We just thought Earth Day was a great opportunity for employees to get outside, enjoy the weather and do something to give back to the community,” said Nichols, CMC’s internet & sales BDC manager. “Giving back to the community is very important to Columbus Motor Company and our employees.”

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, it now includes events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries.