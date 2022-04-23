Springfest ready to blossom at end of the month

Rob Gasper said he remembers a time when downtown Columbus was the place to be, and he hopes an upcoming event can help spark that interest again.

Rob - who owns The Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. – is hosting the second annual 27th Avenue Springfest starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. The event is going to be on 27th Avenue between 13th Street south to the alley.

The outdoor family-friendly event includes live music, food trucks, bounce houses, a classic car and motorcyle drive-in show, and a scavenger hunt.

“It’s a great attraction to bring people to downtown Columbus,” Rob said. “We have such a great downtown with the park (Frankfort Square) centrally located here. With our building here, I think we have a really great place to do it.”

Regina’s Kitchen and The Friedhof will supply the food – which ranges from mac and cheese bites and bierocks (pastry pocket sandwiches) to chili dogs and barbecue ribs.

Meanwhile, S.T.A.R. Escape Rooms is helping run the scavenger hunt – which is from 1-3 p.m. - along 13th Street, said Tracy, Rob’s wife. It costs $5 to enter for the first 50 teams and the two top teams will come away with prizes, she added.

Rob teased that the scavenger hunt has an item in it that not many people know about Columbus. He said the clue alone is worth the cost of the scavenger hunt.

“I think it will shock people that it’s in Columbus, Nebraska,” Rob said.

The music – which begins at 2 p.m. – starts with local band Second Time Around, followed by Kyle Sayler and The Tim Zach Band closing out the night.

Rob said he’s excited to have all three performers. Second Time Around is a local mainstay while the others will also provide quite a treat for attendees, he added.

“I believe we have the best voice in Nebraska coming in at 7 and that will be Tim Zach,” Rob said, adding his music and voice are similar to Garth Brooks and Metallica. “… We’re absolutely lucky to have him.”

Springfest was originally held in 2019 but due to COVID-19 the event hasn’t been held since, Rob said. However, he hopes it will become an annual tradition with the hopes of also starting another similar yearly event in the fall.

“We want to promote getting people back to the city’s center,” Rob said. “Over the last 20, 30 years, there’s been so much outsourcing around the edges. … Everything comes in cycles and everything comes back to the city’s center usually.

“So it’s something we’re trying to promote and people are really receptive because they are attracted to downtown areas. I really believe there are a lot of reasons to come downtown. We’re trying to get people to have fun reasons why they should come downtown and enjoy the atmosphere.”

Rob said his goal is for folks from the surrounding areas to check out Columbus. He added Hastings holds a similar event, Do the Brew, for its downtown which coincidentally is held the same day as Springfest. It has become a popular attraction there, Rob said.

“They have done a fantastic job of getting people to come back downtown,” he said. “… Our goal is to build this and create that into something like what they’ve done there. Hopefully, it’ll provide the atmosphere that the people want.”

Tracy said Springfest is made possible by volunteers and the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

CVB Director Katy McNeil said the upcoming event is a nice way to enjoy the warmer weather.

“I think Springfest is the perfect event to kick off the summer activities happening in downtown Columbus,” said McNeil. “The weather is getting nicer and nothing says come on out better than great food, great music and the potential to make great new friends!”

Rob said he’s looking forward to Springfest.

“It’s going to be a really nice event,” he said. “It looks like the weather is going to be nice.”

