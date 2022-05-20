Sprunks finish watershed project

Landowners in the Shell Creek Watershed are making land improvements to reduce soil erosion and boost the water quality.

The Sprunks – Tom, Merline and son Matthew – north of Columbus, have been working with the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to make improvements on a wetland pasture on their property. The warm-season native grass area along the banks of Shell Creek was highly susceptible to erosion and the Sprunks were looking for a better way to preserve this area.

The grade stabilization project on the Sprunk family’s land began with the design process in 2019.

The drop spillway, also termed a steel toe wall structure, was created with pilon sheeting and half of a culvert in the middle of the wall to funnel the excess water from the wetland pasture. The structure was placed in an area along a slope that drains directly into the Shell Creek. The lower level of the structure features a concrete pad and a large rock apron to help stabilize the soil. The area around the structure was reseeded with native grass near the time of the project completion.

The flow of the excess water from the wetland pasture through the structure has already shown improvements in the short amount of time it has been completed.

The structure was unique to this particular site based on the size of the ditch and how the water flowed into the Shell Creek. With the lack of snow this winter, the Sprunk family didn’t realize this site would turn into a great benefit for wildlife to easily access water. The design plan included trees to be planted around the site, but the Sprunks felt this could introduce predators to some of the wildlife just passing through for a drink.

The Lower Platte North NRD received a grant in 2019 from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to use towards landowner conservation projects – such as this one – in the Shell Creek Watershed.

Construction with contractor, Jim Wemhoff, wrapped up towards the end of 2021 with a few changes to the original design. Tom Sprunk said, “we really want to preserve this area for the future.”

The Sprunk Family has already seen benefits from the project and is in the process of preparing another project on their property. Each project is created with a structure that is designed to fit the specific needs of the area.

Stream bank stabilization projects have shown great benefits along the Shell Creek to help improve the water quality, and sometimes unexpectedly lead to wildlife habitats as the Sprunks have seen. Landowners who have property along the Shell Creek or its tributaries are encouraged to contact Bill Bos at the Columbus USDA-NRCS Office at 402-564-0506 to see what programs may be available to you.

