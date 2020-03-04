St. Anthony kids pay it forward: Cards sent to those in coronavirus quarantine

When students at Columbus’ St. Anthony’s Home and School heard about the people on a cruise ship who were stuck in a coronavirus quarantine in Omaha, their immediate reaction was to get to work.

All forty-three of Charlotte Beran’s students (fourth, fifth and sixth grades) last week busted out the paper, markers and colored pencils and crafted get-well cards for the people under quarantine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Once done, Beran reached out to UNMC officials to let them know and shipped out the cards.

“We just want them to know Nebraskans are good people,” Beran said, noting they believe those in the quarantine came from all over the country.

UNMC officials were undoubtedly moved by the gesture, posting about it Tuesday on the hospital's Facebook page.

“This is just about the nicest thing ever! Kids at St. Anthony's School in Columbus sent get-well cards for all of our people in the National Quarantine Unit being monitored for the coronavirus. We can't say thanks enough!” UNMC stated in the public post.

The post generated plenty of shares, likes and comments, with people praising the students and Columbus in general for the act of goodwill.