St. Anthony's holding take-out dinner, silent auction and raffle

Some of the items up for auction are a Blackstone Grill which comes with Blackstone accessories, a volleyball signed by Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s volleyball coach John Cook, a Browning rifle and a golf get-away trip, Jenny said.

Tim said preparing for the meal and auction has been a team effort.

“This is a combination of a lot of parishioners putting this together,” Tim said, praising the work of St. Anthony’s Secretary Kathy Podraza. “… She’s probably the brains behind this whole thing. She’s probably been doing it for 20, 30 years. She understands how to get the ball rolling and how to keep the ball rolling.”

Tim said he believes St. Anthony’s has one of the oldest congregations of the three Catholic churches in town, so safety was an important goal while setting up the take-out dinner, silent auction and raffle.

“We felt confident that we could do this bazaar and attempt to make some money for the church, as well as getting people to feel as safe together through the drive-through,” he said. “Next year, depending on where we sit with all this stuff going on, (the hope) is to get back to normal. We don’t want this to be normal.

“At the time we made the decision, it was probably the best decision. We were just unsure of what the future was going to hold.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

