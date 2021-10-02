St. Anthony's holding take-out dinner, silent auction and raffle

A sense of fellowship at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church has been missing ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began almost 19 months ago, said parish member Tim Beaver. The church hopes to bring that feeling back with its upcoming bazaar.
St. Anthony’s Church will hold a take-out dinner, silent auction and raffle on Sunday, Oct. 24. The meal will include ham, Polish Sausage, corn, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll and pumpkin dessert.
The tickets cost $12, and are limited to the first 500. The funds from the bazaar will go back to the church.
Silent Auction bidding will be available during the first three weekends of October. It will be open 4-5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Sundays.
Additionally, the prepaid meal and raffle tickets will be sold at the church office until Oct. 15. Anyone from the general public can bid for the silent auction.
Dinner guests will then be able to pick up their meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24. The winners of the auction and raffle will be announced on the same day.
“This is a small stepping stone to getting back to what St. Anthony’s is all about: Fellowship,” said Tim - who along with his wife, Jenny, and various other volunteers are running the bazaar. “… This is just a small step toward that goal.”
Some of the items up for auction are a Blackstone Grill which comes with Blackstone accessories, a volleyball signed by Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s volleyball coach John Cook, a Browning rifle and a golf get-away trip, Jenny said.
Tim said preparing for the meal and auction has been a team effort.
“This is a combination of a lot of parishioners putting this together,” Tim said, praising the work of St. Anthony’s Secretary Kathy Podraza. “… She’s probably the brains behind this whole thing. She’s probably been doing it for 20, 30 years. She understands how to get the ball rolling and how to keep the ball rolling.”
Tim said he believes St. Anthony’s has one of the oldest congregations of the three Catholic churches in town, so safety was an important goal while setting up the take-out dinner, silent auction and raffle.
“We felt confident that we could do this bazaar and attempt to make some money for the church, as well as getting people to feel as safe together through the drive-through,” he said. “Next year, depending on where we sit with all this stuff going on, (the hope) is to get back to normal. We don’t want this to be normal.
“At the time we made the decision, it was probably the best decision. We were just unsure of what the future was going to hold.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.