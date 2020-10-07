St. Anthony's raises funds, wraps up first quarter as COVID counts rise

The first quarter is nearly over at St. Anthony’s and the school recently finished with a new type of fundraising event that brought in $6,000.

The school partnered with businesses in order for the kids to sell items from a brochure.

However, with COVID counts rising in the community, the school will be missing out on a traditional Halloween event and a Christmas fundraiser.

“The kids actually really got excited and got behind it,” said Julie Urkoski, St. Anthony’s Home and School Association President. “The kids who sold the most got to choose from…prizes. We had a no-uniform and extra recess day for the class that sold the most.”

Money from the fundraiser will go towards planning Halloween events, which Urkoski said will help keep kids in school for as long as possible while still celebrating.

“Our trunk or treat, we usually do every year but we’re not this year,” she said. “We have our parents…who will come and decorate the backs of their trunks and stuff in the parking lot and then the kids will go around and do a trick or treat.”

This year, Principal Amy Sokol said they are looking for alternatives, such as students wearing their costumes from classroom to classroom and getting candy.