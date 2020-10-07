St. Anthony's raises funds, wraps up first quarter as COVID counts rise

The first quarter is nearly over at St. Anthony’s and the school recently finished with a new type of fundraising event that brought in $6,000.
The school partnered with businesses in order for the kids to sell items from a brochure.
However, with COVID counts rising in the community, the school will be missing out on a traditional Halloween event and a Christmas fundraiser.
“The kids actually really got excited and got behind it,” said Julie Urkoski, St. Anthony’s Home and School Association President. “The kids who sold the most got to choose from…prizes. We had a no-uniform and extra recess day for the class that sold the most.”
Money from the fundraiser will go towards planning Halloween events, which Urkoski said will help keep kids in school for as long as possible while still celebrating.
“Our trunk or treat, we usually do every year but we’re not this year,” she said. “We have our parents…who will come and decorate the backs of their trunks and stuff in the parking lot and then the kids will go around and do a trick or treat.”
This year, Principal Amy Sokol said they are looking for alternatives, such as students wearing their costumes from classroom to classroom and getting candy.
“I just think the rise in the numbers in our community, luckily we haven’t had any in our school so far, but…in two weeks what’s it going to look like?” Sokol said.
Platte County had 104 new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the East-Central District Health Department’s Oct. 2 situation update.
In the health district district -- which encompasses Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance -- there are currently four unoccupied ICU beds, eight ventilators on hand, and 11 patients hospitalized in district hospitals, according to the ECDHD’s coronavirus page on Oct. 6. There have been nine new cases since yesterday in the district, eight of which were in Platte County.
Because of these numbers, the tour of homes is also on hold. The event takes place in December, when residents deck their homes out for Christmas. People buy tickets to go in and tour the homes.
“It’s kind of a huge fundraiser for our school, but with COVID and things like that we didn’t think that people really wanted to have others in their homes,” she said. “Julie is working on an alternative plan, alternative idea to help us raise a little money.”
Despite the challenges and mixed messages the teachers and administrators face, the kids have been so full of life, Sokol said.
“They have fun masks, they’re proud of when they get a new mask, they notice when the teachers get a new mask…actually they’re really proud of their masks,” she said. “When they forget one, they feel bad when they have to come up and get one of our generic ones.”
Without in-person learning last year, it was clear how important school was, Sokol said. But, it’s also been clear this year how important it was to the students to be at school.
“They’re so excited and they’re so happy to be here,” she said. “It’s all worth it so whatever we have to do to keep them in school we will do.”
Urkoski agreed the kids have done great this year.
Although the school was unable to hold their back-to-school picnic and these other events, she is looking forward to the future.
“They’re traditions,” she said. “We’re going to get back to them.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.