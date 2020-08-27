St. Anthony's School partnering with local businesses

St. Anthony’s Catholic School has a fundraiser every year, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s effort will look a little different.
Students at St. Anthony's, 1719 Sixth St., include preschool-age children through sixth graders. This year, the school is partnering with local businesses. Students will sell products from local businesses to their friends and family members out of a brochure. Some of the proceeds will go to benefit the school.
“We’re raising money for technology for our school and improvements and upkeep,” St. Anthony’s Home and School Association President Julie Urkoski said.
Urkoski organized the fundraiser this year, with help from St. Anthony’s fourth-grade teacher Cathy Hutchinson.
In the past, Urkoski said, the school has received offers from companies wanting to partner for similar styles of fundraisers.
“Many companies have offered fundraisers to us but we wanted to work with places that have supported us as well,” Urkoski noted.
Urkoski said this year’s fundraiser is a win for everyone involved, especially local businesses that may have been negatively affected by COVID-19.
The products for sale include signs from Hanging Around, candles from Vintage Pine, school pride tumblers from D&M Designs, gourmet popcorn from Sweet Harvest Popcorn Shoppe and coupons to Sonic, Godfather’s Pizza and Daylight Donuts.
Sweet Harvest Owner Katie Reisdorff said she got involved in the fundraiser after Urkoski reached out to her.
“Whenever anybody asks me to do any fundraiser or anything, I am always going to say yes. It’s super good for business and it helps other people out, too. I’m still making money but then they can make money on top of that,” Reisdorff said. “I’m also Catholic, so St. Anthony’s is close to my heart.”
Reisdorff didn’t attend St. Anthony’s, but she said some of her best friends are alumni. She said she has also attended several weddings at St. Anthony’s Church, which is located near the school.
“I’ve been to their church many times,” Reisdorff said.
In the past, students would be encouraged to go door-to-door to make sales. But Principal Amy Sokol said the model has changed a little for this year.
“With COVID and everything, we’re hoping that they’ll just tap into their friends and relatives, people that they know really well, versus going door-to-door,” Sokol said.
Students who participate will have their family entered in a raffle for prizes. The more each family sells, the more times they will be entered.
Hopefully, the partnerships with local businesses will continue beyond this year, Urkoski added.
“We are hoping that we can make this a yearly event and work with businesses that may be interested in the future,” Urkoski said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.