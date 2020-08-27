St. Anthony's School partnering with local businesses

Sweet Harvest Owner Katie Reisdorff said she got involved in the fundraiser after Urkoski reached out to her.

“Whenever anybody asks me to do any fundraiser or anything, I am always going to say yes. It’s super good for business and it helps other people out, too. I’m still making money but then they can make money on top of that,” Reisdorff said. “I’m also Catholic, so St. Anthony’s is close to my heart.”

Reisdorff didn’t attend St. Anthony’s, but she said some of her best friends are alumni. She said she has also attended several weddings at St. Anthony’s Church, which is located near the school.

“I’ve been to their church many times,” Reisdorff said.

In the past, students would be encouraged to go door-to-door to make sales. But Principal Amy Sokol said the model has changed a little for this year.

“With COVID and everything, we’re hoping that they’ll just tap into their friends and relatives, people that they know really well, versus going door-to-door,” Sokol said.

Students who participate will have their family entered in a raffle for prizes. The more each family sells, the more times they will be entered.