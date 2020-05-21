St. Anthony's spreads joy through rocks

Once schools were forced to close their doors, Homolka started painting more rocks in her free time.

Her mom, Keri Homolka, was excited to see students use their free time for a good cause.

"She loves art, so for her to do this and use her time that’s going to be beneficial to others and make their day ... it's kind of nice to see kids do that because they got lost in video games and stuff like that," she said. "This was something for them to get to do for the community."

One of her favorite rocks that was found was one with Peppa Pig painted on it.

Just knowing that this small gesture made a difference was the best part of the experience for her.

"My favorite part was knowing that people had got my rocks and that they are appreciative of them, that I made their day," she said.

Even now students are still sending in rocks that have been passed around.

Some of the heartwarming stories include rocks getting passed on to people struggling with illness or the passing of a loved one.

Hutchinson said she hopes her students learn that a small act of kindness can go a long way.