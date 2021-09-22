St. Anthony's students thank local law enforcement

It was hard not to see the smiles on the Columbus Police Department officers’ faces as they watched St. Anthony’s Elementary School students thank them for what they do.

On Tuesday, the kids sang a song, recited a prayer for the officers while also giving them treat bags as part of Thank a Police Officer Day at the school, 1719 6th St. in Columbus.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to reach out to people in our community and thank them for the things that they do, especially our local law enforcement,” Principal Amy Sokol said. “So often in the news, there are negative things that we hear. We wanted to do something for them to let them know we appreciate all the things that they do for us and for keeping us safe.”

St. Anthony’s held the event as part of the National Thank a Police Officer Day which was Sept. 18. Additionally, the students also made thank-you cards for CPD and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Sokol said.

Sokol said she first got the idea to invite local officers into St. Anthony's when she met with school officials in Omaha who told her about similar events they held there.