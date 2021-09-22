St. Anthony's students thank local law enforcement

It was hard not to see the smiles on the Columbus Police Department officers’ faces as they watched St. Anthony’s Elementary School students thank them for what they do.
On Tuesday, the kids sang a song, recited a prayer for the officers while also giving them treat bags as part of Thank a Police Officer Day at the school, 1719 6th St. in Columbus.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to reach out to people in our community and thank them for the things that they do, especially our local law enforcement,” Principal Amy Sokol said. “So often in the news, there are negative things that we hear. We wanted to do something for them to let them know we appreciate all the things that they do for us and for keeping us safe.”
St. Anthony’s held the event as part of the National Thank a Police Officer Day which was Sept. 18. Additionally, the students also made thank-you cards for CPD and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Sokol said.
Sokol said she first got the idea to invite local officers into St. Anthony's when she met with school officials in Omaha who told her about similar events they held there.
“We wanted to do something today for the police officers in our community,” Sokol said to the students. “We wanted to thank them for all the things that they do for us. … A police officer’s job is really, really hard. What they have to do is they have to make sure people are following the law and keeping each other safe.”
CPD officials said they were touched by the students’ gestures. CPD officer Jodi Hefti – who is also one of two resource officers at St. Anthony’s – said the experience was quite enjoyable.
“It’s amazing,” Hefti said. “The support that we have from our community is always there. We are very appreciative of it. We couldn’t do our jobs without the support.”
The treat bags were filled with candy with each piece having a special meaning behind it, St. Anthony's students said. For example, Life Savers were given out because police officers “are one.” Additionally, the Peppermint Patties were meant “to help (the officers) keep (their) cool,” the students said.
Sokol said she felt it was also vital to invite Columbus Police Department officers because many students have parents who are in law enforcement.
“We wanted to do something to make them feel good,” Sokol said. “… We do love them because we all know the world doesn’t always look at police officers in a positive light.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.