St. Anthony's teachers say thanks to parents

“I just thought, ‘My gosh, all of a sudden, one day over a weekend, this was all thrown in their lap – being responsible for getting dinner, entertaining your kids, keeping them home, plus their education,'" Beran said. "We need to tell them that they are very good teachers."

St. Anthony's School isn't the largest elementary in Columbus by any stretch. But while most class sizes are right around 20 students, the teachers at St. Anthony's, and all across the city, are familiar with handling 10, 20 or 30 children every day.

For families with multiple children, that's not the case. Plus there's the challenge of maintaining focus and motivation while balancing different lesson plans. For households with just one child, that can be a challenge as well.

It likely has left many parents feeling inadequate. Beran and the staff at the school have had conversations of that nature several times since mid-March.

But St. Anthony's teachers wanted to ensure the parents that they were likely harder on themselves than they needed to be.

“I’m sure the parents felt there were things they should know. They were often confused about things they didn’t learn the same way," Beran said. “I think parents were afraid they were going to teach it the wrong way."