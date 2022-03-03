St. Antony's fish fry returns to full capacity

It hasn't been quite the same for the men of the Knights of Columbus Council #9264 the past two years.

The local council of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church continued to hold its annual Lenten Friday fish fry each of the past two years but did so in a drive-up capacity. The camaraderie of coming together in the kitchen for the work of preparing a meal while also sharing stories and telling jokes remained intact. But stepping out of the kitchen inspired an awkward feeling.

It's not quite the same with an empty social hall. All of that returns to normal on Friday in the basement of the school, 1719 Sixth St., for a run of six weeks through April 8.

"It's a lot more fun when people come down," unofficial fish fry chairman Rey Jarecki said. "Everybody seems to enjoy themselves, and the fish is always better when it's fresh out of the fryer, or the oven."

This season will be Jarecki's 33rd year in charge of the event - one he jokes that continues to fall into his lap because no one else has expressed interest. Yet, Jarecki also isn't sure what he'd do on Friday nights during the Lenten season if he wasn't down in the school kitchen.

He got a taste of that two years ago when the council had to cancel its remaining fish fries after Gov. Pete Ricketts announced public gathering restrictions at the onset of the pandemic. Last year the men of Council #9264 returned but the dine-in patrons did not. Meals were dished out in to-go containers and handed out to a line of cars in the church parking lot.

Thus, when Rey and his crew drop the first fish in the fryer, put the first pan in the oven, prepare the potatoes and set up the serving line on Friday evening, it'll be the first time in more than two years that the event will be back to normal.

"You hope for the best. I think everybody is kind of getting over this and trying to get out and about and do things," Jarecki said.

Food service runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $9 for senior (60 and above), $4 for children (5-11) and free for 4-year-olds and under. To-go orders are still available, though not in drive-up fashion like last year.

Diners interested in just fish can purchase an all-fish meal for $15. A regular meal includes fish fried or baked, potatoes, macaroni salad, coleslaw, bread, tea and water. Soda and desserts are also available for purchase.

Those wishing to eat early are encouraged to be in line by 5 p.m. In the past, the St. Anthony's Fish Fry has served as many as 400 to 500 meals or more.

There is also Stations of the Cross at the church at 7 p.m.

How does Jarecki think the fish fry will go back at full capacity?

"We expect a pretty good crowd," he said.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email NTenopir@columbustelegram.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.