St. Bon's 'Off to the Races' with upcoming Kentucky Derby-styled fundraiser

The Kentucky Derby may not be until May, but the St. Bonaventure Night of Entertainment committee is hoping to get residents into the famous horse racing event spirit.

A Kentucky Derby-themed event will be here soon -- the St. Bon’s fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Ag Park, 822 15th St. This year, the fundraiser is called “Off to the Races,” as a part of the Kentucky Derby-theme festivities, said Liz Hamling. Hamling -- along with her husband, Clint -- is one of six couples co-chairing the event.

The committee is hoping attendees will wear a festive hat typically seen at the annual horse race competition, said Hamling. The event will also have décor inspired by the Kentucky Derby, she added.

Tickets – which will cost $60 per person with a table of eight costing $100 - can be bought at stboncc.com or by calling 402-564-7151. The event funds will go toward St. Bon’s parish and school.

The fundraiser will also have a dinner, a grand and silent auction and entertainment. The night will conclude with a performance by SideStep, a Columbus-based band that has played throughout Northeast Nebraska for over two decades.

“It’s just going to be a fun night; good food, good friends and, of course, good music to end the night,” Hamling said.

St. Bon’s Night of Entertainment has been going strong for 30-plus years.

Hamling said the longevity is a testament to the previous co-chairs. She added she’s talked with those who helped put on the fundraiser beforehand and they are amazed the event is still going strong.

“They (said), ‘We never would have believed it has morphed into this,’” Hamling said. “It’s our largest fundraiser for the church so it’s our big shebang. But the main thing is we really want to encourage parishioners and community members to come out, have a good time and be able to be together.”

Stephany Rother – who with her husband, John, is one of the other co-chairs – agreed with Hamling. She added she’s been glad she and her husband were able to help plan the fundraiser.

“It means a lot to my husband and me to be a part of it and do our part by giving our time and talent back to the church and community,” Rother said. “They’ve done a lot for our kids. They went to St. Bonaventure School and it’s a great school.”

The other co-chairs of the fundraiser are Neal and Megan Valorz, Tyler and Sarah Kracke, Tanner and Stephanie Johnson and Jeff and Melissa Kosch.

Hamling said the fundraiser is an opportunity for residents to celebrate the community.

“No matter what extra things that we add or what kind of entertainment that we have or themes we do, it always comes back to bringing our community together,” she said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

