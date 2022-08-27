St. Bon's Parish Festival set this weekend

St. Bonaventure’s Parish Festival slated for this weekend will be a community-focused event to bring everyone together, according to organizers.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the parish center at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1565 18th Ave. in Columbus. There will be a beer garden and live music north of the church, noted Kim Dreesen, a coordinator for the parish festival.

“(We’ll have) lots of games of all ages for the most part. And the meal, that's served from 11 (a.m.) to 2 (p.m.),” Dreesen said.

The meal will be a blend of American and Hispanic cuisine, Dreesen added. It will include pork loin and mashed potatoes and other items.

“Our parish is kind of unique. We have a Hispanic ministry, too,” Dreesen said. “We kind of integrate the cuisine too so then we're going to have pork carnitas, beans and rice. It's awesome because you can decide, ‘I want a pork carnitas and/or mashed potatoes and gravy,’ you can mix and match it. It's not you have to get one or the other. It's all served together.”

The concessions will look similar too. There will be tamales, nachos and hot dogs for those not up for a full meal, as well as Mexican street corn and cotton candy.

For those who don’t want to stay and eat, to-go meals are available.

There will be plenty for kids to do as well.

Michelle Sell, another volunteer for the parish festival, said the activities include inflatables, a rubber duck pond game, face painting and balloon animals.

“Hopefully we just have something that appeals to all ages, is the goal,” Sell said.

This Sunday will look different at St. Bon’s church because of the festival, according to Dreesen.

Usually the church has an English-speaking Mass at 10:30 a.m. and a Spanish-speaking Mass at 1:30 p.m. Because the festival will be held in the afternoon, there will be a bilingual Mass at 10:30 that morning.

Dreesen said the festival started as a way to get the St. Bon’s parish community together and it’s grown since then. The event is open to anybody and everybody, she added.

“The main goal is fellowship, bring in your families together, have a day to spend with your family,” Dreesen said, noting that these days people are often pulled “in a million different directions” with various activities and obligations.

“It's really just to come have fun with your family and then mingle with other people,” she said, adding that members of St. Bon’s parish can also visit with each other.

Sell expressed similar comments.

“We just like to see people bring their families out to engage with one another and eat good food, play fun games. …The entertainment will be good,” Sell said.

The parish festival is a well-attended community event, Sell added.

“Our attendance has gone up every year and we look for it to continue to do that,” she noted.

Dreesen said proceeds made at the festival go toward projects for the parish. There are many people involved in the planning of the event, she added.

“It'll be nice to pull it all together and it all turns out great the day of,” Dreesen said.