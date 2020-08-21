St. Bons.' Project 2020 nearing completion, some houses to be saved

St. Bonaventure Catholic Church's Project 2020 is nearing completion and the parish and local couple Matt and Katy Allsman have managed to save three out of the four houses from what the parish will be turning into a parking lot.
Although Project 2020 was originally scheduled to finish around the end of August, it will be completed around the end of September, before a scheduled Oct. 4 ribbon-cutting.
“We’ve been planning this for almost five years,” said Dennis Grennan, project leader. “Starting with just a lot of meetings and feedback sessions with the parish to see what’s important as to the future of the parish, as we build this for future generations.”
The focus has always been looking to the future, he said.
There have been no major delays up until now, Grennan said, but they did find an abandoned fuel tank on one side of the church at one point.
“That took a little while to get that removed in the proper way,” Grennan said. “But other than that, I would say typical weather delays. We did have a pretty wet summer last year.”
There were no delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they were cautious, he said, which was a relief.
“The north parking lot that we’re working (on) was a bit of a change since we first started the project. We weren’t really planning to do that as much or add that much parking on the north side,” Grennan said. ”But as we experienced opening the church last fall and found that we can use the additional parking at different times, we decided now was the time to do it.”
That parking lot is where the four houses were that the Allsmans have been trying to move. They will still move three. Grennan said the fourth one will most likely be demolished.
“We are thrilled that we are actually able to pull that off because we didn’t have a lot of time to figure it out, so we managed to pull it off and we’re ecstatic,” Matt Allsman said.
The couple originally tried to rezone a lot on the west side of town but the planning commission and the City Council voted against the rezoning in favor of preserving a commercial district, as previously reported.
They have since purchased lots on first and second street, he said, around 16th and 17th avenues.
“We had just about seven days from that time period to figure out if we were going to be able to do anything about it,” Allsman said. “We did, in fact, on the fifth or sixth day, make a deal for those lots that we could work into our budget. It’s definitely more expensive this way, but we’re going to get it done. It was down to the wire for sure.”
Allsman said he thinks the houses will still make it into the price range they want, but the couple won’t make nearly as much on them.
“Houses are only worth what they’re worth,” he said.
Allsman praised St. Bons for its support.
“St Bons. has been incredibly supportive the whole time in trying to work with us even though they have their our own timelines, their own goals they’re trying to achieve,” Allsman said. “I think they did about everything they could to try and keep these houses up while keeping on their project.”
In the meantime, St. Bons is looking for volunteers to do landscaping projects as officials march toward completion of Project 2020.
Volunteer help will be a great cost saving for the parish, Grennan said.
“That will just add a tremendous amount of beauty to the addition of the building,” Grennan said.
Project 2020 as a whole has included adding a gathering space to the front of the church, the parish center which is over 95% completed, Grennan said, and a parking lot in front of the church which they raised to eliminate steps.
“The real excitement will be when we can open up the parish center and everybody can walk in there and look at that, which is not too far away,” Grennan said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
