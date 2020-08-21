St. Bons.' Project 2020 nearing completion, some houses to be saved

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Bonaventure Catholic Church's Project 2020 is nearing completion and the parish and local couple Matt and Katy Allsman have managed to save three out of the four houses from what the parish will be turning into a parking lot.

Although Project 2020 was originally scheduled to finish around the end of August, it will be completed around the end of September, before a scheduled Oct. 4 ribbon-cutting.

“We’ve been planning this for almost five years,” said Dennis Grennan, project leader. “Starting with just a lot of meetings and feedback sessions with the parish to see what’s important as to the future of the parish, as we build this for future generations.”

The focus has always been looking to the future, he said.

There have been no major delays up until now, Grennan said, but they did find an abandoned fuel tank on one side of the church at one point.

“That took a little while to get that removed in the proper way,” Grennan said. “But other than that, I would say typical weather delays. We did have a pretty wet summer last year.”

There were no delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they were cautious, he said, which was a relief.