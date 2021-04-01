St. Bon's school sets sights on new reading program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school is mostly 1:1 except for the kindergartners, she said. One-to-one means every student has their own device. There is an opportunity to show students how to use their technology for the benefit of others, such as creating presentations.

"As far as library skills and media, we do a lot of work with genres and non-fiction and different things," Hamling said. "This reading program will also just help bridge the gap between what is being taught in the media class and what is being taught in the whole classroom."

The goal is to implement the program for the 2022-2023 school year and fundraising is starting now because of the cost, Zoucha noted.

Parents filled out address labels for friends and relatives who could be potential donors, and students wrote flyers and requests asking to donate, she said.

Donations can be made at any time by mailing them to the school at 1604 15th St. in Columbus.

“This is just one fundraiser that we’re doing, and we’ll kind of see how we’ll do on this fundraiser before we decide what other fundraiser (we) would have to do again,” Zoucha said. “Typically when we’ve done this fundraiser in the past we’ve been able to raise $20,000 to $25,000, so it’s been a good fundraiser for us.”