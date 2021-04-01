St. Bon's school sets sights on new reading program

St. Bonaventure Catholic Elementary School is in the middle of a fundraiser that will have an event in mid-April for a new reading program, Principal Cheryl Zoucha said.
The reading program is now over 12-years-old, and Zoucha said the school is unable to get replacement materials as it is no longer in print.
So far, $1,200 has been raised, but the new program will cost tens of thousands of dollars, Zoucha added. The fundraiser, which is set for April 15, is similar to a walk-a-thon.
“The kids just walk for an hour around a designated spot,” Zoucha said. “It’s always a fun day and we hope that we get good weather and we just go out and spend time together, walking usually. We play some music and just have a lot of fun.”
Zoucha said donors are encouraged to give a flat donation. Students are committed to walking for an hour on April 15, she noted.
The event is not held annually but rather every few years depending on the educational needs of the school.
“It’s a great community day, because parents also come out and walk with us, so it’s just good to have that community involvement,” Zoucha said.
The new program the school is considering comes with technology resources, said Media Specialist Liz Hamling, who teaches library and technology.
The school is mostly 1:1 except for the kindergartners, she said. One-to-one means every student has their own device. There is an opportunity to show students how to use their technology for the benefit of others, such as creating presentations.
"As far as library skills and media, we do a lot of work with genres and non-fiction and different things," Hamling said. "This reading program will also just help bridge the gap between what is being taught in the media class and what is being taught in the whole classroom."
The goal is to implement the program for the 2022-2023 school year and fundraising is starting now because of the cost, Zoucha noted.
Parents filled out address labels for friends and relatives who could be potential donors, and students wrote flyers and requests asking to donate, she said.
Donations can be made at any time by mailing them to the school at 1604 15th St. in Columbus.
“This is just one fundraiser that we’re doing, and we’ll kind of see how we’ll do on this fundraiser before we decide what other fundraiser (we) would have to do again,” Zoucha said. “Typically when we’ve done this fundraiser in the past we’ve been able to raise $20,000 to $25,000, so it’s been a good fundraiser for us.”
But Zoucha said the school doesn’t know the exact costs, only what it cost 12 years ago.
“It’s $30,000 to $40,000-plus,” she said. “At the elementary level, reading is just a fundamental skill and reading affects all other academic areas, so we always work hard to get our students up to grade level … so that they can be successful students as they continue.”
