St. Bon's teacher speaks out at Council meeting

“I think that children adapt to changes more easily than adults sometimes do,” Zoucha said. “So our teachers are ready to teach children what our expectations are and we have great kids and I think that they’re going to respond just fine.”

The plan includes guidelines on social distancing in the cafeteria, where there will be no salad bar, no microwave use, assigned seating, no self-serve, and no visitors to the cafeteria.

Mass will also be socially distanced. Physical education will be socially distanced, where possible, and the school is still working out the details for band and music classes.

“I would say just trying to filter through all of the information that awe are receiving to make an educated and practical daily plan in how we’re going to implement safety measures (is a challenge),” she said.

The school intends to provide in-person instruction for all students.

“We are going to continue to create a warm and inviting atmosphere in our school and I know our teachers are ready to give their best to our students,” Zoucha said.

Students can be excluded from school if they present at least one major symptom like a fever of 100.4 or higher or a loss of taste or smell.